How to craft a Wrench in LEGO Fortnite

The Wrench is now in LEGO Fortnite, letting players mess around with Switches and Thrusters. Here’s everything you need to know about the new in-game item.

Fortnite’s 29.10 update finally sees the arrival of vehicles to LEGO Fortnite after months of fans cooking up their own vehicular inventions.

Three vehicles are at the player’s disposal, which are powered by Power Cells. One of the smaller in-game additions relating to vehicles was the Wrench, a way to tune up vehicles.

Getting a Wrench isn’t as complex as it sounds, provided you get the recipe for the new item.

Article continues after ad

LEGO Fortnite Wrench recipe

Epic Games

Firstly, you’ll need access to the recipe, which is unlocked by adding a Wooden Rod to your inventory, with this being a key requirement for the recipe.

Once you have that in your inventory, the recipe for the Wrench is as follows:

3 Wooden Rods

1 Cord

A quick refresher, if you need Wooden Rods, simply throw Wooden Blocks into a Lumber Mill. For Cords, you need to throw five Vines into a Spinning Wheel.

Article continues after ad

What does the Wrench do in LEGO Fortnite

Per the description via the patch notes:

With a Wrench, you can assign Switches and Thrusters to channels, which means you can control as many Thrusters as you’d like using three separate Switches, rather than having one Switch controlling everything.

Check out more LEGO Fortnite content:

7 beginner tips in LEGO Fortnite | All LEGO Fortnite mini pass quests & rewards | Best LEGO Fortnite skins & how to get them | How to get Blast Core in LEGO Fortnite | How to get Copper Bars in LEGO Fortnite | How to increase your health in LEGO Fortnite | Best LEGO Fortnite settings | How to invite friends to your LEGO Fortnite world | Can you pet animals in LEGO Fortnite? | How to escape cold in LEGO Fortnite