Best LEGO Fortnite settings for PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch & more

LEGO Fortnite has finally launched in the game, and Epic Games themselves have provided the best settings for your to run on your PC or console of choice, so here’s everything you need to know.

LEGO Fortnite has gone live and has already hit over 1 million players in its first hour, as players around the world rush to get their updates installed and play the groundbreaking game mode.

It marks one of Fortnite’s biggest-ever collaborations, which has brought a whole new immersive LEGO environment to the game. LEGO Fortnite involves you playing with you and your friends in your own user-created world as you build and craft various different items and buildings, while surviving and eliminating any NPC enemies that you come across.

As you surge to check out the Minecraft-esque game mode, you will want to know the best game settings to run in order to achieve the highest quality, while still having high performance and FPS.

Here are the best LEGO Fortnite settings for your PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch, mobile and more.

Epic Games LEGO Fortnite lets players create their own immersive picturesque experience worlds.

Best LEGO Fortnite settings for PC

Epic Games themselves has recommended players choose particular quality settings for your PC or chosen console to achieve the best in-game experience. Here are all the best LEGO Fortnite settings.

Here are the best quality video settings for LEGO Fortnite for PC:

Rendering Mode: DirectX 12

Nanite: On

Quality Preset: High or Epic

Anti-Aliasing & Super Resolution: TSR Medium or higher

Temporal Super Resolution: Performance or higher

Please note that when selecting the settings above, if you experience performance issues when selecting the higher options, then simply just choose a lower option until your game runs smoother.

Best LEGO Fortnite settings for PS5, Xbox, Switch & more

For your console of choice, Epic Games doesn’t recommend you change any of your game settings and instead, they have suggested that you should leave these as Default.

You should keep these the same as you would for when playing Fortnite, whether it be on your PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch.

Best LEGO Fortnite settings for mobile

Similar to the above with console, we would not recommend changing any of your settings and instead just keep these the same as when you play Fortnite on your mobile.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about how to get the best settings for LEGO Fortnite. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

