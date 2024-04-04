LEGO Fortnite now lets you create a “sick” moving base and players are loving it

With LEGO Fortnite’s latest update, players can now build more vehicles in the game, and that includes a “portable base” that you can steer anywhere.

When LEGO Fortnite first came out, building vehicles was challenging due to all the limitations – yet players still managed. Over the past few months, we’ve seen some creative builds, like a fully functional in-game plane and even the Millennium Falcon ship from Star Wars.

However, now that LEGO Fortnite just recently dropped its new v29.10 Mechanical Mayhem patch, players can run even more wild with their vehicle builds, as the update added a bunch of new vehicle-related items, such as Powered Wheels, Driver’s Seat, and more.

Article continues after ad

And thanks to all that, one player has managed to create a base in the game on top of a vehicle. Their creation was shared in an X post, which has garnered quite the attention from the community.

Article continues after ad

In the clips they uploaded, their vehicle can be seen to provide enough space for a Grill, Metal Smelter, chests, and basically all the other necessary stations and things players would normally build in a base.

To top it off, the player was able to fully control it, driving it around the map as they sat in the front driver seat. They also showcased a clip where the vehicle could stay completely intact after hitting a tree, something that worried many players.

Article continues after ad

There have been horrifying clips in the past showing flying bases and vehicles getting blown into bits after bumping into an animal or a random thing, but the player reassured others that’s not the case with their creation.

They also claimed that this “portable base” is capable of navigating all terrains and doesn’t flip over easily. Seeing this, many other players in the comments were excited to try this out.

Article continues after ad

“GIVE ME THE BLUEPRINTS,” commented one user.

“It was so nice to see the tree shatter. My lights break every time I go under one,” praised one user.

Article continues after ad

“This is sick,” another chimed in.

If you’re looking into building something straight out of a Howl’s Moving Castle movie, this might be the closest thing to it at the moment.