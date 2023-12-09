How to increase your health in LEGO Fortnite: get more hearts

In LEGO Fortnite, you only start with a small health pool, so you may be interested in how to grow that. Here’s what you need to know if you’d like to be able to take a couple more hits out on your adventures.

LEGO Fortnite has landed, and its scope is far larger than many were anticipating. On top of their ever-popular Battle Royale, Epic has just dropped an impressive and fully featured survival game into the game too. All with the magnetic charm of those little toy blocks.

Article continues after ad

However, just because it’s cute doesn’t mean it can’t pack a punch. Your travels around your world will provide danger, with everything from wolves, spiders, skeletons, and even big dinosaurs out to ruin your day on your hunt for resources.

Article continues after ad

That’s why you’re going to want as much help as possible in the health department in the game. If you’re wondering if you can get more than three hearts, we can help you answer that.

Article continues after ad

How to increase your health in LEGO Fortnite

In order to increase your health, you’re going to want to craft a Health Charm. These can be crafted at improved crafting tables.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The higher the level of your crafting table, the higher the rarity of Health Charm you can make, which grants you more hearts. Tab over to the shield icon on the table and you’ll see a health charm. This will list out the different materials you need to craft it. This will vary depending on the rarity. A common Health Charm will give you one extra heart, an uncommon, two, and a rare, three.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One important thing to know is that you have four slots open for charms and you can stack Health Charms to increase your hearts even more. So, for example, if you have four uncommon Health Charms, you’d have eight extra hearts.

And that’s all you need to know. Get stacking your charms to vastly increase your health. Here’s some other Fortnite guides to help you out too:

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins

Article continues after ad