How to craft and use Power Cells in LEGO Fortnite

Power Cells have joined LEGO Fortnite’s growing item pool as part of the mid-season 29.10 update focused around vehicles. Here’s everything you need to know about the new in-game item.

Vehicles are now in LEGO Fortnite, courtesy of update 29.10. Epic’s patch update centers around three new vehicles being introduced to the mode, letting players zip around the map as they aim to survive in the playable space.

That said, crafting a vehicle is a bit of a process, as you’ll need specific materials to assemble your travel method.

One of those materials is the new Power Cell item, and here’s everything you need to know about it if you’re looking to go mobile.

LEGO Fortnite Power Cell recipe

Firstly, you’ll need to craft a Compost Bin, another new idea courtesy of update 29.10. Gather the following ingredients to make a Compost Bin:

5 Planks

2 Soil

1 Sand

3 Fertilizer

Once you have that assembled, you’ll need to craft Biomass, which can be made by throwing any material into your new Compost Bin. You’ll also need to upgrade your Crafting Bench to unlock the Biomass recipe, at least to the first upgrade level.

Once you’ve done that, the following items will net you a single Power Cell:

50 Biomass

6 Glass

Using Power Cells in LEGO Fortnite

Power Cells are used in Power Centers, aka the units needed to power a vehicle. The larger the Power Center, the longer you can drive.

Once you place a Power Center down, interact with it to insert Power Cells, thus powering your vehicle.

