How to craft Driver’s Seat in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite update 29.10 adds vehicles to the game mode, with the Driver’s Seat a hot commodity for those hitting the road. Here’s how to craft the new item in the game.

Fortnite’s latest update added a massive suite of content across the Battle Royale and LEGO Fortnite modes, with the latter mode finally receiving vehicles.

Update 29.10 introduces three vehicle options for players and many ways to power them. However, if you’re looking to get on the road, you’ll need a Driver’s Seat.

Per usual, crafting the Driver’s Seat can be accomplished by accumulating various materials in your world. Here’s how to craft one in LEGO Fortnite.

LEGO Fortnite Driver’s Seat recipe

Epic Games

There are three types of Driver’s Seats — Small, Medium, or Large — that require varying amounts of Planks, Granite, and Cords.

To build a Small Driver’s Seat, you’ll need:

2 Planks

2 Granite

2 Cords

To build a Medium Driver’s Seat, you’ll need:

3 Planks

2 Granite

2 Cords

To build a Large Driver’s Seat, you’ll need:

4 Planks

2 Granite

2 Cords

Once you have the necessary materials, open the Build Menu, navigate to Toys, and then select Controls.

There you’ll find all the varying options for vehicle setups, including the three different Driver’s Seat options mentioned. Bear in mind you can only place a Driver’s Seat on a vehicle base, for driving purposes.

