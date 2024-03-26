Fortnite update 29.10 patch notes: Avatar Korra, Super Styles, LEGO Vehicles & more

The new Fortnite 29.10 update reveals Avatar Korra pages, adds LEGO Fortnite vehicles, and more. Here are all the patch notes.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2’s first major content update has arrived and adds several new items and content to Battle Royale and other game modes. The players have anticipated the latest update for quite some time since it unlocks Super Styles for Battle Pass skins, Avatar Korra Mythic, and adds some new weapons and godly items to the mix.

One of the major highlights of the 29.10 patch is that it brings vehicle builds in LEGO Fortnite that have been highly requested by the player community and also adds some bonus additions to enhance the gameplay experience.

Here are the patch notes for the new Fortnite update 29.10 in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Epic Games

Fortnite update v29.10 was released on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at 2 AM PT / 4 AM ET / 10 AM BST.

Downtime for this update has ended and the servers are now live, so you can jump back in whenever you want!

Battle Pass Super Styles

Super Styles for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass skins have been revealed with the new update. There are three styles, namely Stygian, Olympian, and Titanflame, that players can now unlock past level 100 under Bonus Rewards.

The Battle Pass skins that have received a super-level style are Hades, Zeus, Aphrodite, Medusa, and Artemis. Other skins such as Cerberus and Poseidon did not receive any such style.

Avatar Korra cosmetics reveal

All the cosmetics for the Avatar x Fortnite collaboration with Korra have been enabled with the latest update in the game’s Avatar Korra section under the Battle Pass tab. Players can now see the cosmetics they’ll be able to unlock once the quests for the same go live.

The Korra skin itself has two selectable styles and also features her Air Glider and Avatar’s Flourish emote which were also seen in this season’s trailer.

New Nike Airphoria collab

Two Nike skins namely Airphorian and Eclipse have been added to the Fortnite x Nike Airphoria in a brand new collab. Furthermore, this collab will also bring a new UEFN island that players will soon be able to play in the game.

However, until it arrives, check out the existing Nike Airphoria Creative 2.0 island to get a taste of what’s in store.

New weapons

The classic Hand Cannon has been unvaulted and can now be found across the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 island across all rarities. These still use heavy bullets and pack a lethal punch that damages your enemy heavily.

Along with it finally, the much-awaited Mythic Midas Drum Gun is now available across the map to claim from the Ascendant Midas NPC himself.

New Guardians of the Galaxy collab

The latest update brings a new collab with Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy bringing Drax, Young Adult Groot, and Mantis to Fortnite.

The collab will be released in the form of a cosmetic bundle that players can purchase using real money on their platform stores as opposed to the traditional V-Bucks. Furthermore, the bundle contains two new emotes inspired by the hit films by James Gunn.

New Mythic items

Two new Mythic items namely Waterbending and Banana of the Gods have been added to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. The Waterbending Mythic uses the water ring to hurl ice crystals at enemies similar to Avatar Korra.

Moreover, it can also heal you if you’re submerged in a water body. On the other hand, Banana of the Gods is a Mythic consumable item that can grant you 100 health, faster sprint speed, and higher jump, similar to Aspect of Speed.

New skins

As with every update, several new skins and bundles have been added to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 files. These include two new skins, four new bundles, a collab bundle with Marvel, an Ascendant Midas pack and much more.

Thanks to ShiinaBR, you can see all the decrypted cosmetics in the clip above and await the release of new cosmetic items arriving this season.

LEGO Fortnite adds vehicles

With the latest update 29.10, drivable vehicles are now enabled in LEGO Fortnite. You can choose to build from three different vehicles using crafting recipes.

Furthermore, these vehicles are powered by a Power Cell that you can craft in the game and choose to select between Turnable or Powered Wheels. The game also has added a smart transfer feature to transfer all similar items to and from storage.

Here are some more updates added to the game with the latest patch:

The Frenzy Auto Shotgun’s range has been nerfed slightly.

Zeus, Hades, Cerberus & Ares will now drop FlowBerry Fizz instead of Big Shields.

Flowberry Fizz’ Low Gravity duration reduced from 10s to 5s.

Reaper Sniper & DMR’s bullets now have less bullet drop & faster speed.

Zeus’ Health & Shield increased from 350 each to 400 each, and 450 each in Phase 2.

Cerberus’ Shield increased from 600 to 700.

Hades’ Chains’ Hookshot damage increased from 30 to 40.

Enforcer AR’s Damage increased from 32/33/35/37/39/40 to 32/34/36/38/40/41 Headshot Damage increased from 1.5 to 1.65.

Drum Gun’s Fire Rate increased by 2.5% and the Damage increased from 21/22/23/23 to 22/23/24/25 (Rare to Mythic).

DMR’s damage increased from 58/61/64/67/70/75 to 59/62/65/68/72/77.

That’s all on what was added to the latest Fortnite 29.10 update in Chapter 5 Season 2. Stay tuned with us to stay updated for the next Fortnite update in this season.