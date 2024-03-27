All LEGO Fortnite vehicle builds and how to craft them

All LEGO Fortnite vehicle builds and how to craft themEpic Games
LEGO Fortnite’s Mechanical Mayhem update adds vehicle builds to the game. Here are all of them and steps on how you can craft them.
With patch 29.10, LEGO Fortnite received a significant Mechanical Mayhem content update, including drivable vehicles. Since the game mode’s release, gamers have been experimenting with their builds to develop their own unique vehicles, but have been unsuccessful.
The latest update now brings vehicle builds, a steering wheel, turnable wheels, powered wheels, a wrench, and the ability to control individual switches to thrusters in vehicles. However, before you set out to create your inventions utilizing the most recent vehicle assets, LEGO Fortnite offers guided builds for three different cars.
Here are all of the LEGO Fortnite vehicle builds in the game, as well as instructions for crafting them.
Contents
How to build vehicles in LEGO Fortnite
There are currently three types of vehicle builds available in LEGO Fortnite that you can easily build using guided steps. They are Speeder, Offroader, and Hauler. Each of these vehicles serves a unique purpose that differentiates from the other. We’ve got you covered if you’re wondering how to build them.
How to build a Speeder
Speeder is a light vehicle with a single seat and is ideal for moving across biomes quickly in the LEGO Fortnite world. You can unlock the recipe for the Speeder by adding a Power Cell to your inventory.
However, to build a speeder, you need to have the following items in your inventory:
- 18 Wooden Rods
- 9 Granite
- 8 Cords
- 8 Wood
- 2 Planks
Once you have these in your inventory, open your Build Menu and navigate to the Builds tab. From there, scroll all the way down to Rugged Rollers and select Speeder.
As soon as your Speeder blueprint is placed on the ground, you can press the Start Build button to follow the guided steps to craft the vehicle. There are a total of four stages to this build. Here are all the pieces you’ll assemble along your Speeder build:
- 1 Small Car Jack
- 1 Vehicle Base Single
- 1 Small Power Center
- 1 Small Driver’s Seat
- 1 Small Rear Brush Guard
- 1 Small Front Brush Guard
- 2 Small Powered Wheels
- 2 Small Turnable Wheels
Follow all four stages carefully as you place the pieces and you’re done! Now get in the driver’s seat and zip around quickly across your LEGO Fortnite world.
How to build an Offroader
An Offroader is a medium-weight passenger vehicle with four seats and is ideal for moving across your LEGO Fortnite world with your villagers or friends. You can unlock the recipe for the Offroader by adding Flexwood to your inventory.
However, to build an Offroader, you need to have the following items in your inventory:
- 20 Wooden Rods
- 34 Wood
- 31 Granite
- 16 Flexwood
- 9 Planks
- 8 Cords
- 4 Flexwood Rods
- 2 Torches
- 2 Glass
Once you have these in your inventory, open your Build Menu and navigate to the Builds tab. From there, scroll all the way down to Rugged Rollers and select Offroader.
As soon as your Offroader blueprint is placed on the ground, you can press the Start Build button to follow the guided steps to craft the vehicle. There are a total of five stages to this build. Here are all the pieces you’ll assemble along your Offroader build:
- 1 Large Car Jack
- 1 Vehicle Base 09
- 1 Vehicle Base 05
- 1 Vehicle Base 07
- 3 Vehicle Seat Large
- 1 Enclosed Cabin Rear
- 2 Left Fender
- 2 Right Fender
- 1 Windshield
- 2 Platform Bumper 01
- 1 Medium Driver’s Seat
- 1 Large Cabin Roof
- 1 Medium Front Brush Guard
- 1 Suspension 01
- 1 Suspension 02
- 1 Medium Power Center
- 2 Medium Powered Wheels
- 2 Medium Turnable Wheels
- 1 Medium Rear Brush Guard
- 2 Angled Light Bar
Follow all five stages carefully as you place the pieces and you’re done! Now get in the driver’s seat and take your friends along for a ride across your LEGO Fortnite world.
How to build a Hauler
A Hauler is a heavy transport vehicle with four seats and a flatbed for carrying your inventory or moving things across your LEGO Fortnite world with your villagers or friends. You can unlock the recipe for the Hauler by adding Frostpine to your inventory.
However, to build a Hauler, you need to have the following items in your inventory:
- 52 Wooden Rods
- 102 Wood
- 63 Granite
- 30 Frostpine
- 24 Flexwood
- 10 Planks
- 8 Cords
- 6 Frostpine Rods
- 2 Torches
- 2 Glass
Once you have these in your inventory, open your Build Menu and navigate to the Builds tab. From there, scroll all the way down to Rugged Rollers and select Hauler.
As soon as your Hauler blueprint is placed on the ground, you can press the Start Build button to follow the guided steps to craft the vehicle. There are a total of seven stages to this build. Here are all the pieces you’ll assemble along your Hauler build:
- 1 Large Car Jack
- 2 Suspension 03
- 1 Vehicle Base 11
- 1 Vehicle Base 09
- 2 Vehicle Base 02
- 2 Suspension 04
- 1 Open Cabin Rear
- 1 Suspension 05
- 3 Vehicle Seat Medium
- 2 Vehicle Base 03
- 1 Vehicle Stair
- 1 Large Cabin Roof
- 4 Large Powered Wheels
- 2 Large Turnable Wheels
- 1 Vehicle Stair Rail
- 1 Engine Bay
- 2 Large Fender
- 1 Large Driver’s Seat
- 1 Vehicle Base 01
- 1 Windshield
- 6 Vehicle Railing
- 2 Medium Fender
- 1 Large Power Center
- 1 Large Front Brush Guard
- 2 Angled Light Bar
Follow all seven stages carefully as you place the pieces and you’re done! Now get in the driver’s seat and take your stuff wherever you travel across your LEGO Fortnite world.
