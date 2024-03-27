All LEGO Fortnite vehicle builds and how to craft them

LEGO Fortnite’s Mechanical Mayhem update adds vehicle builds to the game. Here are all of them and steps on how you can craft them.

With patch 29.10, LEGO Fortnite received a significant Mechanical Mayhem content update, including drivable vehicles. Since the game mode’s release, gamers have been experimenting with their builds to develop their own unique vehicles, but have been unsuccessful.

The latest update now brings vehicle builds, a steering wheel, turnable wheels, powered wheels, a wrench, and the ability to control individual switches to thrusters in vehicles. However, before you set out to create your inventions utilizing the most recent vehicle assets, LEGO Fortnite offers guided builds for three different cars.

Here are all of the LEGO Fortnite vehicle builds in the game, as well as instructions for crafting them.

Contents

How to build vehicles in LEGO Fortnite

There are currently three types of vehicle builds available in LEGO Fortnite that you can easily build using guided steps. They are Speeder, Offroader, and Hauler. Each of these vehicles serves a unique purpose that differentiates from the other. We’ve got you covered if you’re wondering how to build them.

How to build a Speeder

Epic Games A Speeder is quick for moving around the LEGO Fortnite map.

Speeder is a light vehicle with a single seat and is ideal for moving across biomes quickly in the LEGO Fortnite world. You can unlock the recipe for the Speeder by adding a Power Cell to your inventory.

However, to build a speeder, you need to have the following items in your inventory:

18 Wooden Rods

9 Granite

8 Cords

8 Wood

2 Planks

Once you have these in your inventory, open your Build Menu and navigate to the Builds tab. From there, scroll all the way down to Rugged Rollers and select Speeder.

Epic Games Speeders can be easily built in four simple stages in LEGO Fortnite.

As soon as your Speeder blueprint is placed on the ground, you can press the Start Build button to follow the guided steps to craft the vehicle. There are a total of four stages to this build. Here are all the pieces you’ll assemble along your Speeder build:

1 Small Car Jack

1 Vehicle Base Single

1 Small Power Center

1 Small Driver’s Seat

1 Small Rear Brush Guard

1 Small Front Brush Guard

2 Small Powered Wheels

2 Small Turnable Wheels

Follow all four stages carefully as you place the pieces and you’re done! Now get in the driver’s seat and zip around quickly across your LEGO Fortnite world.

How to build an Offroader

Epic Games An Offroader is the perfect vehicle to drive along uneven terrain in LEGO Fortnite.

An Offroader is a medium-weight passenger vehicle with four seats and is ideal for moving across your LEGO Fortnite world with your villagers or friends. You can unlock the recipe for the Offroader by adding Flexwood to your inventory.

However, to build an Offroader, you need to have the following items in your inventory:

20 Wooden Rods

34 Wood

31 Granite

16 Flexwood

9 Planks

8 Cords

4 Flexwood Rods

2 Torches

2 Glass

Once you have these in your inventory, open your Build Menu and navigate to the Builds tab. From there, scroll all the way down to Rugged Rollers and select Offroader.

Epic Games You can simply craft an Offroader in five guided stages in the game.

As soon as your Offroader blueprint is placed on the ground, you can press the Start Build button to follow the guided steps to craft the vehicle. There are a total of five stages to this build. Here are all the pieces you’ll assemble along your Offroader build:

1 Large Car Jack

1 Vehicle Base 09

1 Vehicle Base 05

1 Vehicle Base 07

3 Vehicle Seat Large

1 Enclosed Cabin Rear

2 Left Fender

2 Right Fender

1 Windshield

2 Platform Bumper 01

1 Medium Driver’s Seat

1 Large Cabin Roof

1 Medium Front Brush Guard

1 Suspension 01

1 Suspension 02

1 Medium Power Center

2 Medium Powered Wheels

2 Medium Turnable Wheels

1 Medium Rear Brush Guard

2 Angled Light Bar

Follow all five stages carefully as you place the pieces and you’re done! Now get in the driver’s seat and take your friends along for a ride across your LEGO Fortnite world.

How to build a Hauler

Epic Games Hauler is a heavy vehicle perfect for carrying items in LEGO Fortnite.

A Hauler is a heavy transport vehicle with four seats and a flatbed for carrying your inventory or moving things across your LEGO Fortnite world with your villagers or friends. You can unlock the recipe for the Hauler by adding Frostpine to your inventory.

However, to build a Hauler, you need to have the following items in your inventory:

52 Wooden Rods

102 Wood

63 Granite

30 Frostpine

24 Flexwood

10 Planks

8 Cords

6 Frostpine Rods

2 Torches

2 Glass

Once you have these in your inventory, open your Build Menu and navigate to the Builds tab. From there, scroll all the way down to Rugged Rollers and select Hauler.

Epic Games You can build a Hauler in seven easy guided stages in LEGO Fortnite.

As soon as your Hauler blueprint is placed on the ground, you can press the Start Build button to follow the guided steps to craft the vehicle. There are a total of seven stages to this build. Here are all the pieces you’ll assemble along your Hauler build:

1 Large Car Jack

2 Suspension 03

1 Vehicle Base 11

1 Vehicle Base 09

2 Vehicle Base 02

2 Suspension 04

1 Open Cabin Rear

1 Suspension 05

3 Vehicle Seat Medium

2 Vehicle Base 03

1 Vehicle Stair

1 Large Cabin Roof

4 Large Powered Wheels

2 Large Turnable Wheels

1 Vehicle Stair Rail

1 Engine Bay

2 Large Fender

1 Large Driver’s Seat

1 Vehicle Base 01

1 Windshield

6 Vehicle Railing

2 Medium Fender

1 Large Power Center

1 Large Front Brush Guard

2 Angled Light Bar

Follow all seven stages carefully as you place the pieces and you’re done! Now get in the driver’s seat and take your stuff wherever you travel across your LEGO Fortnite world.

