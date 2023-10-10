When will Michael Myers Halloween skin release in Fortnite

Fortnite has added the iconic horror character Michael Myers to this year’s Fortnitemares Halloween update, so here’s everything we know about when the skin will be released in-game.

Fortnite’s infamous Fortnitemares event has finally arrived for another year as players surge to celebrate Halloween in the Battle Royale.

Epic Games has added a bunch of new spooky-themed quests, rewards, cosmetics, LTMs, and more to the game. Moreover, brand-new items and features are also being added to the game with a UI revamp, and item unvaults such as the Pumpkin Launcher and Witch Broom.

The current Fortnite season has seen collaborations with TikTok star Khaby Lame and another Star Wars partnership through the Jedi Ahsoka Tano both being added to the game. Now, to get fans in the Halloween spirit, the developers have collaborated with major franchises to include characters such as Alan Wake, and Jack Skellington in this year’s update.

However, the biggest one comes from the iconic horror villain Michael Myers, who joins Fortnitemares 2023. Here’s everything we know about how to get the skin and when it will be released.

Is Michael Myers in Fortnite?

Epic Games has not yet revealed a release date for the Michael Myers skin. Instead, they have said that it will be announced during the event over the next few weeks and will be made accessible via the Battle Pass.

The character was revealed as a part of the official Fortnitemares 2023 teaser trailer on YouTube, which showed all three of the Halloween collaboration skins in the game.

Myers, who is one of the most famous Horror characters of all time, joins with his signature look from the iconic horror film Halloween which was released all the way back in 1979.

The cosmetic set called “The Shape” will be coming to the Item Shop for Fortnitemares and will feature a musical emote that involves him playing the theme-tune, a unique Jack-O-Lantern Back Bling, and even his signature knife as a Pickaxe.

That’s everything we know about when the Michael Myers skin will be released in Fortnite! We will be sure to update this page when the release date is officially announced.

