Fortnitemares 2023: Start date, leaks & everything we know so far

One of the biggest in-game events of the year is all set to grace Fortnite with loads of tricks and treats to celebrate the Halloween season with Fortnitemares. Here’s everything there is to know about Fortnitemares 2023 so far.

Fortnite features several in-game events throughout the year, however, the Halloween-themed Fortnitemares is one of the most exciting ones, especially for fans of the spooky season.

The event is expected to make a return in 2023 with a brand new set of quests, cosmetics, and much more. Given that Epic Games has maintained a certain standard for Fortnitemares, it remains to be seen what the developer has in store for this year’s iteration.

Let’s dive in and check out everything that we know so far about Fortnitemares 2023.

This year’s iteration of Fortnitemares is set to officially begin on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. The event is expected to be released alongside patch 26.30 in Fortnite.

Although there is no confirmation as to when the event will kick off, judging by the history of Fortnitemares, it could kick off at around 6 AM PT/ 9 AM ET / 2 PM BST.

Fortnitemares 2023 leaks and teasers

As expected from the developers, Epic is keeping details about Fortnitemares 2023 under wraps before the official release. However, data miners such as HYPEX has revealed quite a few interesting sneak peeks into the event.

According to leaks, the Horde Rush LTM is returning with Fortnitemares 2023. Additionally, the LTM is also expected to feature Augments and Cube Shards Upgrade Benches to make things even more interesting.

Apart from these, the game is set to witness a Vampire boss who could possibly drop the Mythic Vampire Kinetic Blade upon being defeated. The Pumpkin Launcher, Witch Brooms & Candy are also expected to be unvaulted with the 26.30 update.

With so many returning features being leaked prior to the release of Fortnitemares 2023, there could still be a few surprises up Epic Games’ sleeve for the final launch.

That’s everything you need to know about Fortnitemares 2023 so far, but make sure you check back each week when more are released.

