How to defeat Vampire Kado Thorne boss & get Thorne’s Vampiric Blade mythic in Fortnitemares 2023

The long-awaited Fortnitemares 2023 update has finally arrived, bringing with it a wealth of Halloween-themed content for players to enjoy. It also introduces a formidable boss, the Vampire version of Kado Thorne. Here’s how you can defeat the boss and obtain his mythic blade.

Fortnite’s annual Halloween celebrations have finally arrived, as the 26.30 content patch introduces a brand-new edition of Fortnitemares. The update adds a variety of new seasonal cosmetics, weapons, and Halloween-themed paint to the Battle Bus.

Article continues after ad

The Fortnitemares 2023 event is quite different from previous iterations, as it not only brings a variety of fun items for players to enjoy on the island, but also introduces a formidable boss directly connected to the lore and demonstrates the possibility of time travel through an actual Time Machine.

Article continues after ad

Kado Thorne, who has unleashed his Vampire form and is now guarding the Time Machine on his Eclipsed Estates property, is the new boss here. The newly updated NPC also wields the Vampiric Blade, which is technically an improved Kinetic Blade and an additional surprise weapon that can only be obtained by defeating him.

Article continues after ad

If you’re interested in acquiring these mythic weapons and defeating the boss in Fortnite, this guide will help you do so effortlessly.

Epic Games The Vault Entrance is now open in Eclipsed Estates and do not require a keycard.

Where to find the Vampire Kado Thorne boss in Fortnite

The Vampire Kado Thorne boss is located within the Eclipsed Estates vault. Originally, outside the vault there were two turrets and a regular Kado Thorne boss guarding the area. After defeating the enemy, the player could claim a Mythic Scoped Burst SMG and the Vault Keycard.

Article continues after ad

After the 26.30 patch, the vault is now fully accessible, and the previously-locked secret vault door is now wide open. As soon as you enter, you’ll notice the Vampire boss roaming inside the second vault door that contains the Time Machine.

Article continues after ad

How to defeat the Vampire boss and acquire Thorne’s Vampiric Blade

Once you’re inside the second vault, the Vampire boss will start shooting the Mythic Drum Gun towards you. You must simultaneously return fire while maintaining a secure distance from the boss.

Epic Games Maintain a safe distance from the boss and use quick reloading weapons to spray at him.

You can easily eliminate the boss with a Twin Mag Assault Rifle, Combat SMG, or the newly added Wood Stake Shotgun, which is ideal for fighting vampires. The Vampire Kado Thorne will discharge a red laser at you and push you back with his Kinetic Blade (now known as Vampiric Blade) after you have repeatedly fired upon him.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Restore your health if it is low, and continue to deplete the health and shield bars of the boss until he is defeated. After defeating the boss, he will drop gold bars, ammunition, candy consumables, a Mythic Drum Gun, and a Mythic Thorne’s Vampiric Blade.

Note that the display cases in this vault no longer exist, so the only way to obtain the two mythic weapons in this POI is to defeat the Vampire boss that roams there.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games You can get Siphon upon eliminating players with Thorne’s Vampiric Blade.

As soon as you obtain the Vampiric Blade, use it to traverse the map, as it now has three charges when you use it to launch yourself. In addition, there is a 10 second cooldown between charges, which is considerably faster than the previous Kinetic Blade.

Article continues after ad

The interesting feature however about this mythic is that you acquire Syphon upon eliminating enemies with the Vampiric Blade. Consequently, it is currently one of the finest mythic utility weapons in the game and should be looted during Fortnitemares 2023 to easily complete quests and grab a spooky Victory Royale.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about how to defeat the Vampire boss and get the Mythic Thorne’s Vampiric Blade in Fortnite!

We’ve also got plenty of tips and tricks available to help you out in the new season, so make sure to check out our guide content:

Article continues after ad

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins