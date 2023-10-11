Fortnite players slam “disgusting” new Fortnite UI

The Fortnitemares 2023 update came with a complete long-awaited overhaul of the game’s UI, although many Fortnite players have continued to slam it since its release.

There hadn’t been major changes to Fortnite’s in-game menu system for a few years, the last time being all the way back in Chapter 2.

Although, the game itself has had regular updates. This year’s Fortnitemares event features a fresh wave of spooky in-game quests, cosmetics, rewards, LTM modes, and more.

Battle Royale players were caught off guard when the Halloween update revealed a massive change to the menu system when they loaded up the Battle Royale game.

Not everyone enjoys change, and that has hit home with a lot of OG players of the game who have roasted the new UI.

Epic Games / iFireMonkey The new Fortnite UI is filled with major overhaul to the game’s look.

OG Fortnite players criticize major UI changes

Fortnite’s new revamped menu system took a more streamlined sleeker design to make navigating the menu tabs less cluttered and simplistic. However, the removal of various selections, changes to menus, and taking away the classic slanted rectangle buttons for curved edges has sparked an uproar in the community.

Many have compared the new UI design to be similar to streaming platforms and look like “cheap” knock-off of mobile games. While Epic Games tried to make it easier to use and faster for players, fans are far from convinced.

Several OG players have flocked to social media to share their distaste, with one user on Reddit simply saying “What the hell is this,” with a screenshot of the new UI.

“This is a Fortnitemare,” a player responded, as another commented, “One of the worst UI designs I have ever seen in the game.”

Thousands of comments have followed online, with various fans calling it “disgusting,” “unbelievably bad,” “the worst,” and that they “hate” it. Some even stated that UI was now harder to use.

Overall the reception for the UI revamp, which has been years in the making, has certainly been interesting and only time will tell whether fan’s opinions will change or the UI will undergo a revamp yet again.