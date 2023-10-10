Fortnite finally gets long-awaited UI revamp

Fortnite’s annual Halloween event Fortnitemares 2023 has brought a long-awaited overhaul of the game’s UI. Here’s everything we know about the updates.

Fortnite has had many User Interface changes over the years for its menu system since the game’s release in 2017.

Despite a few minor updates, there hasn’t been a major change all the way since Chapter 2, which was nearly four years ago. Now, with the Fortnitemares 2023 update, Epic Games has done a complete overhaul of the system as they have decided to move towards a cleaner approach.

Here’s what has changed in the menu system that has dropped midway through Chapter 4 Season 4 as part of this year’s Fortnitemares update.

Fortnite’s completely new lobby and menu UI brings a more simpler and easy-to-use menu system. Epic Games has removed the classic slanted rectangle buttons and images to feature a range of smaller icons all with curved edges.

The whole UI has been revamped for each of the different designated pages, from the lobby screen all the way to the Item Shop.

A significant change is that the lobby options have been shifted to the left-hand side of the screen, instead of having them on both sides and more crowded in the center of the screen. However, the main menu bar stays central at the top of the screen, with your level featured at the bottom right.

In general, the developer’s focus has been clear to make it a lot easier to quickly navigate through each page of the menu as you will soon notice. For example, within the Item Shop controller users can now access the sidebar tab with the press of a button to interchange between tabs faster.

One of the other interesting features is the addition of a search feature in Fortnite’s Discover tab that makes it easier for players to search for maps of their favorite creators without having to look for an island code.

It will be certainly interesting to see how players react to the major changes, so be sure to check it out for yourself!