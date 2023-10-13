How to get Alan Wake skin in Fortnite

The renowned novelist Alan Wake from the video game series of the same name is coming to Fortnite as an outfit with an accompanying cosmetics bundle. The collaboration was revealed during the Fortnitemares 2023 update and will bring spooky vibes to the island. Here’s how you can get the skin.

The collaboration was announced in the Fortnitemares 2023 update alongside the addition of two outfits featuring Michael Myers and Jack Skellington. Moreover, players were ecstatic about the 26.30 patch’s numerous new additions to the island.

While Fortnitemares 2023 introduces a variety of quests that players can accomplish for free rewards, the Alan Wake skin is yet another coveted addition that players are eager to acquire. So, here is how you can quickly get the skin in the game.

How to get the Alan Wake skin

According to Epic, players who purchase Alan Wake 2 from Epic Games Store prior to October 27, 2024, will receive the Alan Wake outfit and Alan’s Messenger Bag Backbling for free. The PC version of the Remedy Entertainment title is available for pre-order for $49.99 at the Epic store and will release on October 27, 2023.

Moreover, additional cosmetics in the Waking Nightmare set will be available to purchase with the outfit itself in the Item Shop at a later date. Here are all the cosmetics included in the Waking Nightmare set:

Alan’s Messenger Bag Back Bling

Alan Wake Outfit

Dark Place Weapon Wrap

Dark Place Lamp Pickaxe

While the bundle’s price has not yet been disclosed, it is rumored that players who purchase Alan Wake 2 and receive the cosmetic and backbling for free will receive a refund of 1,200 V-Bucks in their Fortnite account. We’ll update this article when more info drops, so be sure to check it out later.

That’s everything we know about the Alan Wake skin in Fortnite! We’ve also got plenty of tips and tricks available to help you out in the new season, so make sure to check out our guide content:

