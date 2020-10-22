 Halloween's Jamie Lee Curtis reveals horror film that left her scarred - Dexerto
Halloween’s Jamie Lee Curtis reveals horror film that left her scarred

Published: 22/Oct/2020

by Daniel Megarry
Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween 2018
Universal

Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed that iconic horror movie The Exorcist left her emotionally scarred after watching it as a teenager.

The actress helped pave the way for empowered female characters in horror, with her role as Laurie in the Halloween franchise being one of the most enduring and recognisable of the genre. But it turns out even she gets terrified every now and then.

Speaking to fellow scream queen Neve Campbell (Scream) for Variety, Jamie recalled the moment her parents screened 1973 supernatural horror The Exorcist for her 15th birthday, and it sounds as though it had a significant impact on her.

Jamie Lee Curtis on The Exorcist

“My parents screened The Exorcist for my 15th birthday,” she explained. “And it freaked me out so badly that for the rest of school, my girlfriends would run behind me in the hall and they would say, ‘Dimi, why you do this to me?'”

“[It freaked me out] so much so that I named my first car – my first car was a 1972 Mercury Capri, and it had a personalized license plate [saying] Dimi, and it freaked me out so badly!”

The Exorcist, which is considered to be one of the greatest horror movies of all time, famously evoked some strong responses upon its release in the 1970s, with reports of crying, vomiting and even fainting among cinemagoers.

 

Jamie previously revealed that she was actually asked to audition for the part of Regan MacNeil, the possessed 12-year-old girl featured in the movie, but her mother refused the role on her behalf.

The Exorcist 1973
Warner Bros.
Jamie Lee Curtis says The Exorcist “freaked me out so badly”

After her breakthrough role as Laurie in the original 1978 Halloween movie, Jamie went on to star in a number of horror movies including The Fog, Prom Night and Terror Train, and also appeared in Ryan Murphy’s cult classic TV series Scream Queens.

Fans will be able to see Jamie on the big screen once again in 2021, as she returns to play Laurie in the highly-anticipated sequel Halloween Kills.

TV + Movies

Disney unveils first trailer for new movie Raya and the Dragon

Published: 21/Oct/2020

by Daniel Megarry
Raya and the Last Dragon trailer
Disney

Disney has shared the first look trailer for upcoming animation Raya and the Last Dragon, and it looks stunning.

The movie, which was announced back in August 2019, features Star Wars alum Kelly Marie Tran in the titular role of Raya, a warrior who teams up with her animal sidekick Tuk Tuk to find the Last Dragon in the fantasy land of Kumandra.

Kelly is joined by fellow cast member Awkwafina (Ocean’s 8, The Farewell) who voices Sisu, a water dragon inhabiting a human form who needs Raya’s help to get her powers back to save the kingdom.

Raya and the Last Dragon Disney
Disney
Raya and the Last Dragon is due for release in 2021

The movie will be Disney’s first Southeast Asian-inspired story, and voice actress Kelly Marie Tran has promised that her character will be a “badass, gritty warrior” – certainly not the classic image of a Disney princess.

“Raya is totally a warrior,” Kelly told Entertainment Weekly. “When she was a kid, she was excited to get her sword. And she grows up to be a really badass, gritty warrior and can really take care of herself.”

The first trailer, unveiled on Good Morning America, gives us a better idea of what we can expect from the upcoming movie: tomb exploring, warring tribes, an epic folklore-inspired quest, and of course that classic Disney charm.

Raya and the Last Dragon trailer

The movie is directed by Don Hall (Big Hero 6) and Carlos López Estrada (Blindspotting), with a screenplay from Adele Lim (Crazy Rich Asians) and Qui Nguyen (The Society), so there’s a solid team behind it.

Raya and the Last Dragon is scheduled for release on 12 March 2021. Unlike the company’s live-action Mulan remake which recently premiered on the Disney+ streaming service, this one is expected to debut on the big screen in cinemas.