All Fortnitemares 2023 Quests and free rewards

The Horde Rush LTM is back in Fortnite to celebrate Halloween 2023.

The latest iteration of Fortnitemares is back in 2023 with a whole bunch of new quests, accompanied by some amazing free rewards, including Halloween-themed Back Bling, Glider, and much more.

One of the most amazing events of the year is back in Fortnite to celebrate Halloween and there’s plenty of free rewards for players to claim before the event runs its course. Apart from the cosmetic rewards, you will also be able to earn notable chunks of XP from the Fortnitemares 2023 quests.

Article continues after ad

The event is now live on the game servers for you to jump into and start earning various rewards. Having said that, let’s dive in and check out everything there is to know about all the quests and free rewards in the latest iteration of the 2023 Halloween event in Fortnite.

Article continues after ad

All Fortnitemares Quests in October 2023

Fortnitemares 2023 features seven sets of quests, out of which only one is available right now with other sets expected to release over the course of the event. We will make sure to update this section as soon as more quests are revealed, so make sure to check back soon.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a list of all the Fortnitemares 2023 quests:

Blood Moon Rising

This set of quests were released on October 10, 2023 at 11 AM ET.

Gain full shields within 30 seconds of taking damage from opponents (1) – 15,000 XP

Hit enemy players from 30 or more meters (13) – 15,000 XP

Search a Ghost Buried Chest or Rare Chest (1) – 15,000 XP

Sprint distance within 15 seconds of ringing doorbells (25) – 15,000 XP

Travel distance with a Witch Broom (500) – 15,000 XP

Visit Eclipsed Estate or Relentless Retreat (1) – 15,000 XP

Stage 1 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Experiences (30,000) – 5,000 XP

Stage 2 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Experiences (60,000) – 5,000 XP

Stage 3 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Experiences (90,000) – 5,000 XP

Stage 4 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Experiences (120,000) – 5,000 XP

Stage 5 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Experiences (150,000) – 5,000 XP

Tricks & Treats

This set of quests are expected to be released on October 13, 2023 at 9 AM ET.

High Stakes Revenge

These quests are expected to be released on October 16, 2023, at 9 AM ET.

Spooky Show Off

These quests are expected to be released on October 19, 2023, at 9 AM ET.

Article continues after ad

Be the Nightmare

These quests are expected to be released on October 23, 2023, at 9 AM ET.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Sneak Like Shadow

These quests are expected to be released on October 25, 2023, at 9 AM ET.

Article continues after ad

Kado Thorne’s Last Stand

These quests are expected to be released on October 27, 2023, at 9 AM ET.

All free rewards you can unlock during Fortnitemares 2023

Apart from the huge chunk of XP that you’ll receive by completing Fortnitemares 2023 quests, there are also quiet a few cosmetic rewards available for free. All you have to do is complete a specific number of Fortnitemares 2023 quests and you will be able to claim them without spending any V-Bucks.

Here’s a list of all the free rewards and how you can claim them in Fortnite:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Complete 5 Fortnitemares Quests : Bat Royale back bling and Cat banner icon.

: Complete 15 Fortnitemares Quests: Sweet! emote, Phantasmic Fall contrail, and Hypno-Bat spray .

. Complete 25 Fortnitemares Quests: Revenant Rider glider, Within the Sanctum loading screen, and Rise of the Revenant lobby track.

Epic Games These are all the free rewards you can claim from Fortnitemares 2023.

You should note that you have only until November 3, 2023 at 2 AM ET, to complete all of the available quests to unlock all the available rewards along with the XP, so don’t wait around!

That’s everything you need to know about Fortnitemares 2023 quests and rewards so far, but make sure you check back regularly when more are released.

In the meantime, though, we’ve got plenty of tips and tricks available to help you out in the new season, so make sure to check out our guide content:

Article continues after ad

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins

Article continues after ad