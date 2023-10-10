How to get Witch Broom in Fortnite

Fortnite’s annual Fortnitemares event features a quest that tasks players to travel 500m on the returning Witch Broom item, so here’s the best way to do just that.

Fortnite’s annual Halloween event Fortnitemares has returned for another year, which has been a fan-favorite since it was first introduced.

The update brings its typical range of tricks and treats to help players celebrate the festivities. Epic Games returns with a whole heap of spooky quests, rewards, cosmetics, LTM modes, and more as they continue to build on the game’s lore.

One of the most exciting additions this year is the returning Witch Broom Mythic that first appeared in Chapter 2 Season 4. The classic item comes with its own Fortnitemares quest to complete titled “Travel distance with a Witch Broom.”

Here’s a comprehensive guide to show you the best way to find and use the Witch Broom in Fortnite and how to complete the quest easily.

Epic Games

Where to get the Witch Broom in Fortnite

As part of the celebrations, the fifth Fortnitemares quest titled “Travel distance with a Witch Broom” will reward you with 15,000 XP upon completion. The quest involves you finding the Witch Broom and then using it to travel 500m in the air.

Witch Brooms can be easily found as Mythic floor loot or in chests around the Battle Royale map where you can pick up the item in your inventory.

How to travel distance with Witch Broom

Once you get your hands on the Witch Broom, select it in the inventory and click your shoot button to launch yourself upwards. After a few moments, you will then glide across the air until you land.

Alternatively, you can press the shoot button again to cancel the glide, which drops you to the ground without fall damage.

Epic Games

The fastest way to complete the quest would be to land at a quiet far-out location that has a number of chests. After you have obtained the broom simply head to the highest points in the area and launch off to maximize your distance traveled.

Once you have the Witch Broom it should only take a few minutes to reach 500m traveled as long as you aren’t attacked by enemies to receive your 15,000 XP reward.

That’s everything you need to know about where to get the Witch Broom in Fortnite!

