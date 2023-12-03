How to get the new Victory Umbrella in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Epic Games has now released Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, with a whole bunch of cool cosmetics and items that players can obtain. Here is how you can get the new Victory Umbrella.

Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 1 has finally arrived, introducing a massive overhaul to the Chapter 4 map, alongside introducing some eagerly anticipated cosmetics like a collaboration with LEGO.

Additionally, Chapter 5 Season 1 was also released with a new Battle Pass, featuring a variety of cool cosmetics like a Family Guy Peter Griffin skin and a bonus reward Solid Snake skin.

But, for players who would rather unlock rewards for free, Epic Games has announced a free LEGO skin, and also a new Victory Umbrella for both ranked and unranked.

Here is how you can unlock the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Victory Umbrella for both ranked and unranked.

How to get ranked and unranked Victory Umbrella

To unlock the unranked Victory Umbrella, the Rebel Brella, players must achieve this objective in one of Fortnite’s main Battle Royale game modes: Scoring a Victory Royale.

Epic Games

To unlock the ranked Victory Umbrella, the High Society Ranker, players must achieve this objective in one of Fortnite’s main ranked Battle Royale game modes: Scoring a Victory Royale.

Epic Games

