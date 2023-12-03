How to get the Solid Snake bonus skin in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has now started, introducing some exciting new collaborations and skins. Here is how you can expect to unlock the Solid Snake bonus skin.

The latest season update is finally here, as Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has officially begun with plenty of new skins, weapons, and areas to become acquainted with.

Of course, with every new season, there’s the inclusion of a brand new Battle Pass, filled with exciting cosmetics to unlock. Just like previous battle passes, players will eventually be able to get their hands on a bonus skin, which this season is Solid Snake, requiring them to complete bonus quests to unlock the cosmetics.

If you’re eager to get your hands on this season’s Solid Snake skin, we’ve got you covered.

How to unlock the Solid Snake bonus skin in the Fortnite Battle Pass

Currently, the Solid Snake cosmetics aren’t available, but we can assume that the method to unlocking them will be similar to the secret and bonus cosmetics from the previous seasons. This required players to complete quests to unlock the skin from the battle pass bonus rewards.

Epic Games

We will keep you updated on how to unlock the Solid Snake bonus battle pass skin, so that when Fortnite releases the quests you can be the first among your friends to have the skin and its cool alternate styles.

Epic Games Solid Snake Style 2

Epic Games Solid Snake Style 3

So there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about how we can expect to unlock the Solid Snake skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. In the meantime, make sure to check out some more Fortnite guides below:

