Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 map changes and new locations

The Fortnite Eminem “The Big Bang” Event signaled the start of Chapter 5 Season 1. Here are the map changes and new locations brought to the game.

The new map changes and locations have always been one of the most awaited parts of every new Season in Fortnite, with players excited to discover where will be the next best place to drop with their friends to get all the best loot.

With the huge update that came with Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, there are plenty of new locations to experience and have fun discovering. Having said that, let’s dive in and check out everything there is to know about the Chapter 5 Season 1 new locations.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 new map

Epic Games / Twitter: ShiinaBR

You will be able to spot all the changes on the Fortnite map with a simple glance at the new layout, as it’s entirely different from the Chapter 4 map.

From having a much larger snowy region to introducing completely new POIs that feature unique buildings and layouts, there’s a lot for you to explore in the game.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 new POIs

He is a list of all the new POIs players will be able to explore, showcased in the image above.

Rebel’s Roost

Lavish Lair

Classy Courts

Grand Glacier

Hazy Hillside

Ritzy Riviera

Pleasant Plazza

Snooty Steppes

Reckless Railways

Ruined Reels

Fencing Fields

With Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 only just getting underway, there are sure to be more map changes to come as the season progresses and patches are released.

So there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the new map in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. Make sure to check out some more Fortnite guides below:

