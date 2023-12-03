Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 map changes and new locations
The Fortnite Eminem “The Big Bang” Event signaled the start of Chapter 5 Season 1. Here are the map changes and new locations brought to the game.
The new map changes and locations have always been one of the most awaited parts of every new Season in Fortnite, with players excited to discover where will be the next best place to drop with their friends to get all the best loot.
With the huge update that came with Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, there are plenty of new locations to experience and have fun discovering. Having said that, let’s dive in and check out everything there is to know about the Chapter 5 Season 1 new locations.
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 new map
You will be able to spot all the changes on the Fortnite map with a simple glance at the new layout, as it’s entirely different from the Chapter 4 map.
From having a much larger snowy region to introducing completely new POIs that feature unique buildings and layouts, there’s a lot for you to explore in the game.
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 new POIs
He is a list of all the new POIs players will be able to explore, showcased in the image above.
- Rebel’s Roost
- Lavish Lair
- Classy Courts
- Grand Glacier
- Hazy Hillside
- Ritzy Riviera
- Pleasant Plazza
- Snooty Steppes
- Reckless Railways
- Ruined Reels
- Fencing Fields
With Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 only just getting underway, there are sure to be more map changes to come as the season progresses and patches are released.
So there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the new map in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. Make sure to check out some more Fortnite guides below:
How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins