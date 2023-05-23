The Mythic Spider-Verse Web Shooters are now in Fortnite Chapter 4 and you can easily get them by following a few simple steps. Acquire them to swing around the island and complete certain quests.

The new Spider-Verse crossover content has landed in Fortnite, including skins for Miles Morales, Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O’ Hara), and a wandering Spider-Gwen NPC. As well as the new cosmetics and quests, a fan-favorite item from Chapter 3 has returned – this time in a new and improved design.

Players in Fortnite Chapter 3 loved Spider-Man’s Mythic Web Shooters because they allowed for speedy movement over great distances and allowed players to leap from incredible heights, making them one of the most popular items for getting about the island.

Fortunately, the Mythic item has reappeared in the form of Spider-Verse Web Shooters to celebrate the upcoming animated movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Here’s how you can get Spider-Verse Web Shooters in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Epic Games The mythic web-shooters can be acquired through several methods in the game.

How to get Spider-Verse Web Shooters in Fortnite

The Spider-Verse Web Shooters can simply be found as floor loot across the map. This implies that, unlike in Chapter 3, players will not have to look for backpacks stuck to walls or ceilings in order to earn the Mythic item.

You need to just land at a named location, and if you’re lucky, you’ll find a Web-Shooter object lying about on the floor. Because of their random spawning across matches, there is no specific location to obtain them in the game.

However, the most convenient way to get the Spider-Verse Web Shooters is to buy them from Spider-Gwen, a newly-added roaming NPC located at Slappy Shores on the Fortnite island. Simply talk to her and you’ll be prompted to spend 600 Gold Bars on the Spider-Verse Web Shooters.

Now you can swing about the Fortnite island and finish specific Week 11 quests related to the most recent crossover to earn bonus XP and free items.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about how to get Spider-Verse Web Shooters in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2!

