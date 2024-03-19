How to get Chains of Hades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

If you’re wondering how to get the Chains of Hades weapon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, then here’s where you can find and obtain the Epic weapon on Battle Royale Island.

Fortnite has dropped its first major update for Chapter 5 Season 2 with its 29.01 patch, and it has unleashed even more godly additions onto the Island.

Epic’s mid-season update has seen the fan-favorite Midas finally return to Fortnite, as well as the Drum Gun, Floor is Lava LTM, and more.

One of the most exciting additions is the Chains of Hades weapon that was heavily teased as part of the launch of the Myths and Mortals season. It belongs to the Greek god Hades, which he uses to defend himself when you challenge him at The Underworld location.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games You can now claim the Chains of Hades Epic item on the island.

But, how can you find and get the Chains of Hades weapon for yourself in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2? Here’s everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

How to get Chains of Hades in Fortnite

In order to get the Chains of Hades in Fortnite, you will need to find the weapon from floor loot, in normal loot chests, Epic chests, Underworld or Mount Olympus chests, Supply Drones, eliminated opponents or even dropped by the NPC boss Hades himself.

You can then just pick up the Epic weapon and select it in your inventory to have it equipped and ready to use against your enemies.

How to use the Chains of Hades item

To use the Chains of Hades Epic item, just equip it in your inventory. Once you have it handy, hold down the aim button to swing the item, which charges it. The longer you hold it down, the stronger the charge will be.

Article continues after ad

Once charged up, simply release the aim key and press the Shoot button to attack with the weapon. You can also hold the aim button for a short while to pull a target or item towards you. The item works similarly to the Grapple Blade but inflicts more damage to enemies and structures.

Article continues after ad

Check out more Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 content:

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Patch Notes | How to get Victory Umbrella | Map Changes and new locations | Every new, vaulted and unvaulted weapon | All Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass skins and rewards | How to get Avatar Korra skin | All Weekly Challenges & Quests | Where to find all Mythic Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 | Chapter 5 Season 2 end date | How to get Thunderbolt of Zeus Mythic | Fortnite Server Status | How to defeat bosses | All Weapon Mods in Chapter 5 Season 2 | All NPC Characters | Best weapons tier list | Best landing spots | How to get Medallions