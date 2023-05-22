Fortnite Miles Morales & Spider-Man 2099 skins: Release date and how to get them

Finally, the Spider-Verse has made its way into Fortnite in the form of skins for popular web-slingers Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099. Here’s everything you need to know about them.

Fortnite and Marvel collaborations have long appealed to fans who play the battle royale. All the major characters, from the iconic Avengers to the X-Men, have been included as cosmetic skins that players have purchased in large numbers.

But when Spider-Man and Spider-Gwen crossover skins were added to the game, they were some of the most sought-after of all time. Now, two additional web-slingers are entering the Fortnite multiverse to celebrate the upcoming movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The highly anticipated Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O’Hara) skins are coming to Fortnite in the next update, so here’s everything we know about them so far.

Twitter/SnailFortnite Creators got early access to the Spider-Verse skins that will drop with Tuesday’s update.

When does the Miles Morales skin release in Fortnite?

Epic Games appear to have confirmed that the Miles Morales skin and Spider-Man 2099 skin will arrive in Fortnite on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, as part of the new Spider-Verse crossover.

There have also been rumors that the update will add a questline that will reward players with XP and other items.

Both skins were granted to a select group of Fortnite content creators on Monday, May 22, 2023, and have garnered overwhelmingly good reviews for how well they match the characters from the film.

How to get the Spider-Verse skins?

The Spider-Verse skins will be available to purchase from the in-game Item Shop using V-Bucks.

We don’t know how much the Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 skins will cost yet, but major crossover skins usually cost somewhere between 1,500 and 2,000 V-Bucks each.

It looks like the skins will also be available at a discounted price as a bundle with matching cosmetics, as revealed by ShiinaBR on Twitter alongside an early look at the Item Shop’s design.

In order to get the Spider-Man skins as soon as they become available, players will need to save up their V-Bucks ahead of time.

That’s everything you need to know about the Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 skins and how you can get them. In the meantime, check out some of our other Fortnite guides below:

