Fortnite teases Miles Morales skin for new Spider-Verse crossover

Fortnite has begun teasing a new crossover with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse that will most likely feature the long-awaited Miles Morales skin.

The most popular crossovers in Fortnite’s history have been with Marvel characters. Whether it’s the king of Wakanda, Black Panther, or a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, players have been able to spend their V-Bucks for in-game cosmetics to play as their favorite characters.

Chapter 3 of Fortnite introduced web-slingers like Peter Parker and Spider-Gwen to the game, but Miles Morales has remained one of the most requested versions of Spider-Man.

As luck would have it, with the release of the new animated movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Fortnite appears to have announced Miles Morales’ arrival to the game at some point in Chapter 4 Season 2.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming crossover.

Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 could be coming to Fortnite

Epic Games has released a teaser asking “Where’s Miles?” in what appears to be the spider sign for Miguel O’Hara’s Spider-Man 2099 from the upcoming Spider-Verse film.

Considering how many Marvel crossovers have appeared in Fortnite by this point, it seems pretty safe to assume that both of these characters will be getting their own skins in the game very soon.

However, this crossover has been anticipated for months because of the addition of Miles Morales to the game’s metaverse.

Fortnite’s first Spider-Man crossover happened back in Chapter 3 with Peter Parker available as an in-game skin. There was also a Daily Bugle POI and the Mythic Web Shooters, which allowed players to swing around the Island like their favorite superhero.

Recent rumors have suggested that Web Shooters will make a comeback with the introduction of crossover skins featuring Miles Morales and Miguel O’Hara’s versions of the iconic web-slinger.

There’s no confirmed start date for this Spider-Verse crossover yet, but dataminers have speculated that it will be included in the v24.40 update to the game, which is scheduled for release on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Although it has not been announced whether or not these skins will have the same cel-shaded texture as Spider-Gwen’s costume, fans are anticipating a faithful adaptation.