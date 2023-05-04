Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse sets record with longest runtime for an animated film

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will reportedly have the longest runtime for a big Hollywood animated film of all time, with the sequel shaping up to include even more web-slinging fun than the original feature.

The world of animated films is becoming more and more popular. With the recent Super Mario Bros movie smashing box office records, the medium is on the rise. One upcoming animated film that many are hotly anticipating is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Article continues after ad

The new movie is a sequel to the beloved Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse film. When the initial movie was released back in 2018, it was hailed by fans and critics alike for its fantastic animation style, winning soundtrack, and original narrative.

Based off of early trailers and details about Across the Spider-Verse, it’s safe to say the sequel is planning on raising the bar even higher, in more ways than one.

Sony Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to be the longest animated film of all time

As first reported by Collider, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’s runtime is reportedly clocking in at 2 hours 19 minutes. This runtime makes it the longest-ever animated film from a major Hollywood studio.

Article continues after ad

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse massive runtime revealed

Currently, the record for the longest animated film is held by the 2012 film Consuming Spirits, which has a duration of 2 hours and 16 minutes.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

When it comes to the many Spider-Man movies out there, there are still debates as to which holds the top place. There is of course Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, which has long been regarded as one of the more iconic films for the web-slinger. More recently, however, No Way Home received almost universal praise for bringing our three live-action Spider-Men together.

Article continues after ad

However, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is an Oscar-winning film and while it may be animated, is right up there as being one of the best Spidey movies of all time.

Time will tell if Across the Spider-Verse is able to live up to the heights of the original. However, one thing we do know is that we are in for a longer animated movie experience than usual.

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.