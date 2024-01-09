How to get Lock-On Pistol in Fortnite

If you’re wondering how to get the Lock-On Pistol in Fortnite, which has returned for Chapter 5 Season 1, then here’s exactly where you can find and get your hands on the unvaulted pistol in the game.

Fortnite has added another fresh content update for Chapter 5 Season 1, which has brought back the return of the Lock-On Pistol to the Battle Royale.

The pistol was first introduced to the game in Chapter 4 Season 2. However, it quickly got a reputation for for being far too OP as players heavily criticized the weapon and it became known as the aimbot pistol.

During Chapter 5 players have already expressed their frustrations with Medallions, which were soon nerfed by Epic, as well as the “indestructable” Ballistic Shield and snipers being too powerful. Now, to the communities’ surprise, the Lock-On Pistol has finally been unvaulted and made its return to the game.

Here’s how to get the Lock-On Pistol in Fortnite and the locations you can find them in the game.

Where to find and get Lock-On Pistol in Fortnite

In order to get the Lock-On Pistol in Fortnite, you will find it as ground loot, as well as inside chests & supply drones and also dropped by players across the Battle Royale island.

If you’re keen to get your hands on it, then we suggest landing straight onto POIs on the Battle Royale map that are highly populated with chests. These include: Lavish Lair, Reckless Railways and Grand Glacier.

Epic Games You can find the Lock-On Pistol inside of chests across the map in Chapter 5.

What is the Lock-On Pistol in Fortnite?

The Lock On Pistol is a semi-automatic handgun that has a fast fire rate. It has a unique feature of being able to track players by locking onto them and following their movement when aiming down the sights.

This has proved particuarly useful during high speed pursuits of enemy players on the map, and its aim-assist capabilities have been deemed far too OP. Its tracking range for players is around 50 meters, where a blue circle will appear around your crosshair.

Then, when a player enters the circle, you can charge up the pistol with a max of four bullets to fire off at your opponents. It is worth noting that the fourth and last bullet you charge will be a critical hit.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get the Lock-On Pistol in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1!

