Fortnite players say new Lock-On Pistol is basically an aimbot gun

A server-side update recently introduced the Lock-On Pistol to Fortnite, which some players are already calling an aimbot gun.

As fun as Fortnite can be, there are those who find the moment-to-moment action a little difficult to manage. After all, aiming and firing off shots in the heat of battle requires a decent amount of skill, especially for console players.

Features like aim assist were designed to help in this regard. However, console users who find themselves up against PC players in cross-play sessions may still feel at a disadvantage.

The jury’s out on whether Fortnite’s newest weapon will prove even more beneficial to those who want a little more assistance.

Fortnite users consider the new Lock-On Pistol an aimbot gun

Earlier today, Epic Games rolled out an update that introduces a new gun to Fortnite. Dubbed the Lock-On Pistol, the firearm in question can track and lock onto a target’s movements.

TikTok user birdotv showcased the pistol in a quick video, highlighting why it’ll be ideal for “someone with bad aim.”

As demonstrated in the video below, the Lock-On Pistol can lock onto a target up to 50 feet away. It’s also able to continue tracking enemy players when they move into hiding spots like leaf piles.

Unsurprisingly, some Fortnite fans are already skeptical of the Lock-On Pistol. In response to Fortnite leaker HYPEX’s post on the update, one Twitter user wrote, “Now I can have aimbot and not get banned.”

Other comments were quick to identify it as an “aimbot gun.” Said one person in the comments of birdotv’s video, “bro, they made console aim assist a gun.”

The new weapon has also been likened to the Smart Pistol in TitanFall and Skippy in Cyberpunk 2077. Both more or less guarantee direct hits against targets. (Although, Skippy’s effectiveness becomes questionable based on player choice.)

It’ll be interesting to see how Fortnite faithful take to the Lock-On Pistol after it’s been in action for a while.