Fortnite players are “so done” with indestructible Ballistic Shield that’s impossible to beat

Fortnite players are finally done with the Ballistic Shield due to the meta qualities that make it impossible to beat.

There have been significant changes to the Battle Royale gameplay in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, including the addition of a new island, weapon mods, and a revamped loot pool. Players may now tailor their style of gameplay by personalizing their loadouts and experimenting with different weapons.

To survive and advance to Victory Royale, players in Zero Build mode rely on the efficacy of their weaponry. The Ballistic Shield is one such weapon, since it can block incoming shots and is equipped with a deadly pistol for on-the-go damage.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Epic Games Ballistic Shield helps players block shots and shoot at enemies simultaneously.

The item’s resistance to firepower has propelled it to meta-level invulnerability in the game. Players have therefore proclaimed they are “so done” with the Ballistic Shield due to its insurmountability.

Fortnite players claim Ballistic Shield is impossible to beat

A Reddit user named ItsThatGoatBoy posted their thoughts on the Ballistic Shield item by saying, “To those saying ‘just pick up an AR to deal with the Ballistic Shield!’, I had this man dead to rights, 30 HP remaining and he whips out the ‘NUH UH’ (shield) and completely ignores a total of 435 damage.”

Article continues after ad

In the clip shared with the comment, the player rushed an opponent using their Grapple Blade and kept maintaining pressure on them. Once they got close enough, the user took out their weapon and started shooting at the opponent.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

To their surprise, the enemy equipped a Ballistic Shield that was effective in blocking lethal Striker AR shots. Looking at the clip, players called out the item for being indestructible and claimed they were done fooling around with it.

Article continues after ad

One such player said, “I’ve yet to get someone else’s shield to stagger even when spraying the hell out of them. I’ve had mine stagger only twice. Ever. I don’t know if it requires shooting a certain area necessarily, but I can definitely say it doesn’t seem to be working as intended. And if it’s ‘currently working as intended’, I have little faith in Epic.”

Article continues after ad

Another chimed in, “Ballistic shield sponging like 14 bullets from a gold AR. This thing is so dumb lmao.” A third user added, “Won three games in a row just spamming shield with an insane 1v3 endgame clutch I shouldn’t have gotten away with. The only time I’ve died is to clingers.”

Article continues after ad

If you’re struggling while trying to counter a Ballistic Shield, check out our guide on how to break it right here at Dexerto.