All Fortnite Imperial Chests & Roadblock locations in Chapter 5 Season 2

Rishabh Sabarwal
Epic Games

With the new Star Wars update, Imperial Roadblocks have been set up across the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 island. Here’s where you can find them.

The latest Star Wars collaboration in Fortnite brings more than just cosmetic items – it also adds unique content across all game modes, whether it’s Battle Royale, Festival, or LEGO.

The content update also makes significant changes to the Chapter 5 Season 2 gameplay by adding new weapons and setting Imperial Roadblocks across the map.

These roadblocks are hotspots where Stormtroopers spawn and players can find Imperial Chests to claim E-11 Blasters and Wookie Bowcaster weapons. Furthermore, in one of these roadblocks you’ll be able to rescue Chewbacca or fight Vader to get his Red Lightsaber.

While it can get quite tricky to keep track of all the newly added Imperial Roadblocks on the island, we’ve got you covered with all the locations right here.

All Imperial Roadblock locations in Fortnite

On the current Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 map, there are six Imperial Roadblocks spread across the island. You can land on any of these to claim new Star Wars weapons or the Mythic Lightsaber.

Dexerto
All Imperial Roadblocks locations on Chapter 5 Season 2 map.

Here are all the marked locations where you’ll find Imperial Roadblocks on the island:

  • Far North-East of Rebel’s Roost
  • South of Classy Courts
  • South of Lavish Lair
  • South of Reckless Railways
  • North-West of Snooty Steppes
  • South-West of Fencing Fields

Bear in mind that landing at any of these locations might be tricky since there are Imperial Stormtroopers roaming the area who will open fire as soon as they spot you near a roadblock.

So, it would be wise to land near an Imperial Roadblock and acquire a weapon, so you’re well armed against any threats.

