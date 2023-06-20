How to get Cloak Gauntlets in Fortnite

Cloak Gauntlets have been added to the loot pool in Fortnite, allowing players to turn invisible for a brief period of time. Here’s the easiest way to get them.

The long-awaited first big update for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has arrived, and with it comes a bunch of new changes. The patch v25.10 introduced two new Augments, unvaulted a number of items, and revealed secret level styles for the current Battle Pass skins.

While various bugs have been resolved and the Ranked Mode has been tweaked, the most interesting new addition is undoubtedly the Cloak Gauntlets that can now be equipped by players.

Article continues after ad

These were recently implemented alongside the island’s latest NPC boss, Wildguard Relik, who makes use of this Kinetic Ore-powered technology in order to blend into the foliage of the jungle.

Here’s everything you need to know to get yourself some Cloak Gauntlets in Fortnite.

Epic Games The gauntlets can be found in chests and as floor loot.

How to find the Cloak Gauntlets in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

The recently added Cloak Gauntlets are widely spread across the Fortnite island and can be found both in Chests and as floor loot. This item is not easy to find, but you have a better chance of doing so in the areas around Rumble Ruins, Creeky Compound, and Shady Stilts.

Article continues after ad

You can also obtain it by tracking down the newest NPC boss Wildguard Relik on the island and eliminating him, as he will drop a pair of Mythic Relik Cloak Gauntlets and a Mythic Relik MK-Alpha Assault Rifle when eliminated.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Epic Games Once activated, the cloak gauntlets slowly turns the player invisible.

Simply equip the gauntlets and press the “fire” button to begin gradually becoming invisible. You will reappear, though, if you take damage from enemy fire or if you switch weapons in your inventory.

After a cooldown period of 25 seconds, the gauntlets can be used again indefinitely during the remainder of the match. You can use the gauntlets to hide out in the bushes or go for a swim without being seen. However, if your opponents are armed with a Thermal DMR or a Flare Gun, you will be quickly detected.

Article continues after ad

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about how to get the Cloak Gauntlets in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3!

Make sure to visit our dedicated Fortnite page for all the latest updates, and check out some more guides below:

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins