Fortnite update 25.10 patch notes: Nike event, new Augments & super level styles

The first major update v25.10 for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is here and it brings a bunch of exciting new additions to the game. The latest Nike event, new Augments, super level styles, and some new weapons await players in the WILDS.

Now that Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has started its second major week, the latest patch, v25.10, has been released and it adds loads of new features to the game including loot pool changes and a Nike event.

Other key additions include a few more Reality Augments, a new Cloak Gauntlet item to discover, and the super level styles which can be unlocked in the Battle Pass.

Read on to find the patch notes for Fortnite update v25.10.

Epic Games

Fortnite update v25.10 was released on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 1 AM PT / 4 AM ET / 9 AM BST.

Downtime for this update has ended and the servers are now live, so you can jump back in whenever you want!

Nike Airphoria event

Players have been waiting for the next major Nike and Fortnite partnership, Airphoria, for several days now. When the collaboration goes live on June 20, 2023, players will be able to drop in and perform tasks in exchange for free rewards in a unique Creative 2.0 experience.

Members of .SWOOSH (Nike’s NFT division) may receive free air drops as a reward for participating in the event. While specifics of the event are yet to be announced, we do know that the Item Shop will soon be stocking new cosmetics inspired by Nike’s Air Max collection.

New Augments

There are two new Reality Augments and one returning Augment being added to Fortnite with this update. Finding these will give you perks like instant weapons and health and shield regeneration.

Here are the new Augments you can now find in Fortnite:

Mud Warrior (new) – Regenerate Health and Shield while in mud or covered in it.

SMG Extended Mag (new) – Your SMGs will have increased magazine size.

Tracker’s Armory (unvaulted) – Receive a Flare Gun and a Shadow Tracker.

You can see more information about how these perks work in our Reality Augments guide.

Super Level Styles

Each season in Fortnite has its own Battle Pass, which contains a variety of intriguing cosmetic items that players work quickly to unlock by racking up XP and Battle Stars. Once a player reaches level 100, though, they typically set their sights on the extremely rare and difficult-to-unlock super level styles.

For the Mariposa, Rian, Lorenzo, Relik, and Trace outfits, the new Wildscorch, Confetti Claw, and Regal Hunter super level styles have arrived. These styles become available to the player at level 125 and can be obtained in full by reaching level 200. So good luck getting them all in time!

New Cloak Gauntlets and Relik NPC boss

In the most recent patch, a new NPC boss was introduced to the map, and he can be found in the Jungle biome, carrying two rare weapons. The jungle biome’s Wildguard Relik is currently roaming throughout the area’s three new POIs in search of his new victim.

Epic Games

In addition to the NPC, you’ll also find a pair of Cloak Gauntlets, created from reflecting Kinetic Ore and functioning similarly to the Predator’s Cloaking Device by temporarily rendering you invisible for a set period of time when used. This item has a cooldown period, after which it can be used indefinitely for the remainder of the match.

After defeating Wildguard Relik on the Fortnite island, players will obtain the Cloak Gauntlets and a Mythic variation of the MK-Alpha Assault Rifle, the game’s strongest assault rifle with an attached red-dot sight.

Ranks reset in Ranked Mode

In preparation for the next season of Ranked Mode, all player ranks have been reset to the beginning with the latest patch. Fortnite players can keep working through the same urgent Ranked Quests as they would in a normal match, as their progress over the challenges has not been reset.

Epic Games

With this update, however, your Bright Burn emote will no longer show your previous rank as you must climb through the ranks again to be an Unreal contender.

Competitive Ranks

In addition, the update includes the eligibility criteria for this season’s competitive tournaments, which means that players must achieve a particular rank in the Ranked mode before entering a Fortnite tournament.

Tournament Rank Requirement FNCS Community Cup Bronze I in Ranked Battle Royale Duos Fill Cup Silver I in Ranked Battle Royale Zero Build Duos Fill Cup Silver I in Ranked Zero Build Solo Victory Cash Cup Gold I in Ranked Battle Royale Zero Build Duos Victory Cash Cup Gold I in Ranked Zero Build Duos Cash Cup Gold I in Ranked Battle Royale Console Champions Cup Platinum I in Ranked Battle Royale FNCS Major 3 Platinum I in Ranked Battle Royale

Minor hotfixes were also implemented alongside the larger upgrades, and these included the vaulting and unvaulting of a number of items and weapons. Here are those changes:

Shockwave Grenades have been unvaulted in Zero Build.

Flare Gun is now unvaulted as chest and floor loot.

Chickens and Sky Jellies have been vaulted.

The population of wolves and that of boars have been reduced.

The frequency of fishing spots has been reduced.

That's everything you need to know about Fortnite update 25.10!