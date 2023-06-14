How to get MK-Alpha Assault Rifle in Fortnite & is it good?

The MK-Alpha Assault Rifle, re-modeled after the notorious MK-Seven AR from Chapter 3, has returned to the Fortnite loot pool. If you’re wondering how to obtain it and whether or not it is any good, here’s a detailed guide to help you out.

With the release of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, players are busy exploring the Island’s new jungle biome and enjoying the latest content added this season, which includes a variety of items and weapons.

For its pray-and-spray concept, the newest FlapJack Rifle has quickly become a fan favorite weapon, thanks to its large ammo clip and rapid-fire rate. While the Red-Eye was recently vaulted in a hotfix, it was already being used by players that rely on the Assault Rifle’s reliable damage and shot accuracy.

In contrast, the MK-Seven AR from Chapter 3 has reappeared, this time under the moniker MK-Alpha, and players are wondering if it is any better than the other assault rifles in the game. Read where it ranks among other Fortnite weapons and how to find it below.

Epic Games Players can get the MK Alpha Assault Rifle in loot chests and on floor in Fortnite.

How to get the MK-Alpha Assault Rifle in Fortnite

The new MK-Alpha Assault Rifle is effectively an updated MK-Seven from Chapter 3 Season 1, and features a red dot sight and a high rate of fire. The MK-Seven was the first assault rifle to feature a red dot sight and lightning-fast reloading speed, making it an instant favorite with players.

In Chapter 4 Season 3, however, the weapon has returned as the MK-Alpha AR and can be easily found in chests and as floor loot. You might be able to acquire the weapon from vending machines on the island, so it’s worth your time to look around for any that sell assault rifles.

Epic Games MK Alpha AR acts as an excellent mid range weapon that deals heavy damage to opponents.

Is the MK-Alpha good in Fortnite?

Players who favor fast-paced combat and the game’s pray-and-spray meta will find the MK-Alpha Assault Rifle to be an ideal mid-range weapon. Despite the Red-Dot AR’s slower fire rate and more precise damage to players, the MK-Alpha takes it to the next level, making it a reliable weapon.

The latest weapon has a faster fire rate, as seen in the image above, allowing a single clip to do over 100 damage in a matter of seconds. When compared to the current AR options, the Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle and the FlapJack Rifle, the MK-Alpha is clearly the superior option for those looking for a more accurate weapon in the game.

It is currently available in all rarities across all game modes. You can check out our list of all the available weapons in Chapter 4 Season 3 to see what else you can add to your loadout right now.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about the MK-Alpha Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3!

