How to get the Fortnite Overclocked Combo Pack for free

Fortnite has just revealed a new back bling and weapon wrap that players can get for free during Epic Games’ mega sale. Here is everything you need to know about getting them for yourself.

The Overclocked Combo Pack includes a green and black tattered cape back bling and a black weapon wrap with red and green accents. Both can be obtained in the Epic Games store under the Fortnite tab.

To get the Overclocked Combo Pack, navigate to the Fortnite Add-On page in the Epic Games store any time from May 16 to June 13.

Epic Games How to obtain the Overclocked Combo pack on the Epic Store

Once redeemed, the Overclocked Combo Pack will appear in your Fortnite cosmetic library under the back bling and weapon wrap sections.

These cosmetics may be difficult to find if you already have a lot of them, especially considering that Fortnite has been changing its locker system. Since neither item has a rarity attached to it, the best bet for finding it amongst your other cosmetics is to use the search bar.

The back bling is titled ‘Codeshear Cloak,’ and the wrap is called ‘Grindspeed,’ which is how they can be searched. Both cosmetics also display the incorrect release date of Chapter 4 Season 2 instead of Chapter 5 Season 2, despite being new to the game.

Dexerto Codeshear Cloak in Fortnite

It is important to note that, while the Codeshear Cloak has a green tint in the pictures, this is not how it appears in the game. Instead, the cloak is fully black with the ‘100’ logo at the top. It’s unknown if the cape will light up during the match or with the player’s number of kills.

Unlike other cosmetics that Fortnite releases, these do not require a purchase. Instead, they are being given out for free to celebrate the Epic Games sale, which has given dozens of AAA titles upwards of an 85% discount.

