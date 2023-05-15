Fortnite Ranked mode explained: Release date, ranks, rewards & more

A new Fortnite Ranked mode has been announced by Epic Games, so here’s everything we know about the mode so far including a release date, the format of ranks, and the rewards you can earn.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is packed with new features that have altered the Battle Royale and Zero Build modes significantly. This season added new items, quests, and gameplay mechanics that significantly improved the overall experience.

But Epic Games aren’t finished yet, as they’re now implementing a new Ranked Play mode, which will replace the current Arena game mode and create a level playing field for competitive and recreational players alike in the game’s Battle Royale and Zero Build modes.

Article continues after ad

You can see all the details we know about Fortnite’s new Ranked mode below.

Contents

Epic Games

When does Fortnite Ranked mode come out?

Fortnite’s Ranked mode will be released alongside the v24.40 content update, which is expected to drop on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Players will then have the ability to toggle the Ranking Up option ‘On’ or ‘Off’ in the switch game mode menu after the new mode has been implemented. This will be an optional feature.

Ranked Play will feature matchmaking for Solos, Duos, and Squads in the conventional Battle Royale mode, but only matchmaking for Duos in the Zero Build games, which will each have different ranks.

Article continues after ad

This implies that Trios is ineligible for both of the game types, which has been a significant mode in the matchmaking process for the FNCS as well as other cash cups.

How does Ranked mode work in Fortnite?

When Ranked launches in version 24.40, it will officially begin Season Zero. Season Zero continues until the conclusion of Chapter 4 Season 3. The results of your previous matches and your initial Ranked Battle Royale and Ranked Zero Build matches will determine your starting position for Season Zero.

Article continues after ad

In both Battle Royale and Zero Build, your rank will be disclosed after just one Ranked match. While in the Lobby, if you toggle the “Ranked” setting to “On,” your current rank will appear on the left side of the screen.

Epic Games

Additionally, a bar will show how far you are from reaching the next level or regressing to the previous one. There are a few variables that will determine how far the progress bar moves after a match:

Article continues after ad

Your match placement

How many eliminations you or your team got in the match Eliminations later in the match will count more than eliminations earlier in the match. The ranks of the players you or your team eliminated will be taken into account.



When determining a team’s final standing and advancement after a match, all players on that team will be counted as a single entity. The highest-ranked member of your squad will be used to determine your team’s overall standing.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If a team has both Gold I and Silver I players, they will still matchmake as a Gold I team and play against other Gold I and Silver I teams.

Competitive play in Fortnite is open to all skill levels. In order to properly adapt new players, Epic requires players who have never logged into Fortnite to complete a particular Quest (Outlast 500 opponents) before they may unlock the Ranked option.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games

What will the Ranks be in Fortnite’s Ranked mode?

Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Elite, Champion, and Unreal will make up the ranks. Each tier from Bronze to Diamond will have three tiers, while Elite, Champion, and Unreal will each have only one. Start at the bottom with Bronze and work your way up to Silver and finally Gold. Repeat this process in Gold, Platinum, and Diamond to unlock the Elite level in the game.

You’ll need to prove your mettle against the best after you reach Elite, then Champion, and beyond that, Unreal. As soon as you hit Unreal, that’s where you’ll stay for the duration of that season’s rankings. Once you’ve made it to Unreal, you’ll be assigned a number that indicates your worldwide ranking among other Unreal players.

Article continues after ad

The Unreal leaderboard will be the place where you can check your place in Battle Royale and/or Zero Build. The Epic display name and Unreal position of each player will be displayed on this frequently updated leaderboard.

Epic Games

Rewards offered to Ranked mode players

In a Ranked match, you will receive a Ranked Urgent Quest after you exit the Battle Bus. You can get seasonal cosmetic rewards for completing Ranked Urgent Quests. Each match has a new Ranked Urgent Quest, and your progress on these quests will reset when you switch games.

Article continues after ad

The Burn Bright Emote is Season Zero’s final reward. When this Emote is activated, the player’s current rank is shown in a colored bar (Bronze, Silver, Gold, etc.) which is perfect for showing off how far you’ve risen through the ranks.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Ranked Play in Fortnite! Make sure to visit our dedicated Fortnite page for all the latest updates, and check out some more guides below:

Article continues after ad

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins