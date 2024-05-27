All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Medallions & how to get them

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 brings back medallions, and players can claim them across the new Wasteland-themed island to gain access to special abilities and items. Here are all the medallions and how to get them.

The latest Fortnite season brings a Wrecked Wastleland to the island and changes the gameplay significantly. A range of new weapons, vehicles, and characters have arrived with Chapter 5 Season 3 and challenges players to survive and emerge victorious at every step.

With the change of the loot pool each season, the meta evolves drastically and this time around, Mythic Nitro Cars with turrets on top are among the best weapons. However, to get them, you must defeat a boss and claim their medallion in the game.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games The new season brings some ruthless bosses to the island with powerful items.

These medallions grant you access to these overpowered Nitro-fueled vehicles and some special abilities. So to help you with the best loot and gameplay experience, we’ve got you covered with all the Fortnite Medallion locations and how to get them in Chapter 5 Season 3.

Article continues after ad

All Chapter 5 Season 3 Medallion locations in Fortnite

Medallions are referred to as Spoils of War in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, as opposed to Aspect of the Gods in Season 2. There are a total of three medallions you can find on the new Fortnite map.

Here’s every one of them along with their locations:

Ringmaster Scarr’s Medallion – Defeat Ringmaster Scarr at Nitrodrome

Defeat Ringmaster Scarr at Nitrodrome The Machinist’s Medallion – Defeat The Machinist at Redline Rig or on a convoy across the map

Defeat The Machinist at Redline Rig or on a convoy across the map Megalo Don’s Medallion – Defeat Megalo Don at Brutal Beachhead or on a convoy across the map.

Epic Games/Dexerto There are three medallions you can collect this season.

The above map shows the fixed locations of the three bosses where they usually spawn. Apart from Ringmaster Scarr, Megalo Don, and The Machinist are always on the move with their convoy.

Article continues after ad

In some matches, you’ll find both of them moving across the island on their convoy and either of them moving in some. However, Ringmaster Scarr is always stationed at Nitrodrome and appears after a 3-minute countdown timer once a player is roaming the POI.

Each of the three medallions grant you access to some special abilities and a Mythic vehicle.

Every reward you get from Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

This time around, medallions work quite differently than the previous Fortnite season. They don’t just offer certain abilities or weapons but a lot more in Chapter 5 Season 3 that makes them the most powerful player in a Battle Royale match.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here’s every reward and ability you can get from Medallions:

Medallion Medallion Icon Weapons/Items Reward Ability Reward Vehicle Reward Vehicle Image Ringmaster Scarr’s Medallion 1 Flowberry Fizz, 4 Nitro Splashes, Gold Bars, Ammo, and Mythic Combat Assault Rifle Your weapons have infinite ammo and increased damage Ringmaster Scarr’s Lockjaw with Machine Gun Turret The Machinist’s Medallion 1 Flowberry Fizz, 4 Nitro Splashes, Gold Bars, Ammo and Mythic Combat Assault Rifle Replenishes your Shield automatically over time The Machinist’s Lockjaw with Machine Gun Turret Megalo Don’s Medallion 1 Flowberry Fizz, 4 Nitro Splashes, Gold Bars, Ammo, Mythic Nitro Fists, and Mythic Combat Shotgun You are infused with unlimited Nitro while medallion is in your inventory Megalo Don’s Behemoth SUV with Grenade Launcher Turret

That’s all you need to know about Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. If you’d like more info about the season, check out our guide on new locations on the map, how to get your first Victory Umbrella, and all the NPCs you can interact with in the game.