How to get Magneto Power gauntlets in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Magneto Power gauntlets have been added to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 as a new item following a mid-season update. Here’s how and where you can find them during your Battle Royale matches.

Wastelander Magneto has been highly anticipated for some time. Epic Games first added him to this season’s Battle Pass, but was locked behind a time gate, and then later placed as an NPC on the island.

Fortnite’s July 2 update finally released the skin and various cosmetics for players to get by completing themed quests. Along with the quests and cosmetics, Magneto’s Power gauntlets have arrived in Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode. Without further ado, here’s how to find them during your matches.

How to get Magneto Power gauntlets in Fortnite

To get the Magneto Power gauntlets in Fortnite, you’ll need to find the item in floor loot, loot chests, supply drones, supply drops, or pick it up from eliminated opponents during a Battle Royale match.

Epic Games You can find the Magneto Power gauntlets across the Battle Royale map.

Once you get your hands on Magneto’s gauntlets, you can hurl metal shards at your enemies to deal damage. This works similarly to Avatar’s Waterbending Mythic with infinite ammo and small cooldowns.

But, you can also protect yourself from incoming shots from opponents by summoning several shards to create a shield. It’s important to note you can only use one function at a time, so you can’t defend yourself while shooting.

Epic Games has described them as: “A pair of curious gauntlets seemingly imbued with the power to control metal with the user’s mind and gestures.” Despite them being expected to release as a new mythic item, they have been released as a Rare rarity item.

It is also worth noting that these Magneto Power gauntlets are unable to be used in any of Fortnite’s in-game tournaments.

You can also see our complete Fortnite guides detailing all the weekly challenges and quests in Chapter 5 Season 3, every new, unvaulted and vaulted weapons, and how to get all Mythic weapons and items.

