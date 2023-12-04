How to get Ballistic Shield in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

The Ballistic Shield is a new weapon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 of Epic rarity and here’s how to get one in Season Underground.

The Ballistic Shield in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is a tactical weapon that can block incoming attacks and deal damage at the same time. It has unlimited durability but limited HP and you’ll be able to use the Ballistic Shield to charge at buildings or enemy players and inflict damage.

Consider it something very similar to the Riot shield from other games like Call of Duty. However, it gets knocked from in front of the holder temporarily if it takes too much damage. So, here’s a guide on how you can get a Ballistic Shield in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

Epic Games The Ballistic Shield is a new weapon in Fortnite Season Underground.

How to get the Ballistic Shield in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

There are two ways to get a Ballistic Shield in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1:

By looting chests and Vaults

Ground loot

Looting chests and Vaults by dropping at some of the most popular POIs like Rebel’s Roost or Lavish Lair is the best way to get your hands on a Ballistic Shield. It comes with a pistol with an ammo capacity of 15 bullets and you can use both the Shield and the gun simultaneously.

The other way to get a Ballistic Shield is simply relying on Ground Loot. You should pick one immediately after coming across one while looting. Unlike the Grapple Blade, you can’t buy it from an NPC boss.

Although it’s not mentioned above, but the third, most obvious, and difficult way to get a Ballistic Shield is by defeating another enemy player. In this case, you’ll need to maneuver around as the Shield will block incoming attacks.

So, there you have it — that’s how you can get a Ballistic Shield in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

