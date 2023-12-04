How to get Grapple Blade in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

The Grapple Blade is one of the newest additions in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 and here’s how to get one in Season Underground.

Fluid movement during gameplay is one of the key factors to get an upper hand on enemies in Fortnite and Chapter 5 Season 1 has notched up that feature with the introduction of the Grapple Blade. You may compare it to Batman‘s Grapple Gun as it works in a similar fashion.

What makes a Grapple Blade more deadly in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is it also acts as a weapon. This means you can inflict damage while escaping a fight when things get intense. So, here’s a guide on how to get a Grapple Blade in Fortnite Season Underground.

Epic Games A Grapple Blade also acts as a deadly melee weapon.

How to get a Grapple Blade in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

There are three ways to get a Grapple Blade in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1:

Chests

Ground loot

Buy it using 400 Gold Bars from Steelsight NPC at Rebel Roost

A Grapple Blade is an item of Epic rarity and you will find it often by opening chests or occurring simply as ground loot.

However, there can be moments when you’re running out of luck, and the only option left is to purchase a Grapple Blade from Steelsight NPC located at Rebel Roost (northwestern part of the map) by spending 400 Gold Bars. Getting this much amount of Gold won’t be a hassle as you can get them easily by defeating NPC bosses and looting Vaults.

You can find it similar to the ODM Gear as it also deals melee damage. Remember, you can use it non-stop for 4 times and after each use, it starts reloading every 12 seconds.

So, there you have it — that’s how you can get a Grapple Blade in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

