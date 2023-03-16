Where to find Kinetic Blades in Fortnite & how to knock opponents back

The Kinetic Blade is a brand new melee weapon in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, so here’s where to find one and how to use it to knock opponents back.

With a futuristic neo-Tokyo theme and new locations across the map, the latest season of Fortnite has shaken things up once again. The most exciting addition is the Kinetic Blade, a new melee weapon that’s based on a katana.

The Kinetic Blade functions similarly to last season’s Shockwave Hammer, although it’s quicker to use and requires more accuracy. You’ll also need it to complete certain quests like ‘Knock back players with the Kinetic Blade’.

Article continues after ad

Here’s where you can find a Kinetic Blade in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Epic Games

Where to find a Kinetic Blade in Fortnite

The easiest place to find a Kinetic Blade in Fortnite is Kenjutsu Crossing. There are nine Kinetic Blades inside the main building at this new POI, so you should have no trouble getting your hands on one.

Alternatively, you can purchase a Kinetic Blade from the NPC known as Mizuki. She’s found inside the eastern watchtower to the right of The Citadel at the northwestern corner of the map.

Kinetic Blades do spawn right across the futuristic biome at the southeastern corner of the map, though, so as long as you’re around that area you should be able to find one without spending any Gold Bars.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games

How to use a Kinetic Blade to knock back opponents in Fortnite

The Kinetic Blade has two main functions: The first is a basic attack that can be used with the aim button (L2 on PS5). If you string together three hits in a row, you’ll knock your opponent backward.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The second is a charged attack that can be used with the shoot button (R2 on PS5). Hold it for a few seconds and you’ll lunge forward in a straight line before unleashing a powerful swipe of your katana.

This charged attack has three uses before it needs time to recharge. You can also use this charged attack to cover distance quickly, which is good for making a quick getaway or escaping the storm.

Article continues after ad

The Kinetic Blade is an unusual weapon that requires you to get up close and personal with opponents, so it’s a good idea to play around with it in a quiet location and get used to it before rushing into a fight.

Now that you know where to find a Kinetic Blade, check out some more Fortnite guides below:

Rarest skins in Fortnite | How to use Reality Augments | Best Fortnite skins of all time | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins