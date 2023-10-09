Fortnite gold bar trick lets you get rich faster than ever

A Fortnite player has disclosed a unique way to gather large quantities of gold bars during a Battle Royale match in order to become rich faster than ever before. While this strategy does not require illicit activity, here’s how it works using only your wits and an unusual item from the loot pool.

The wildly successful battle royale game Fortnite, created by Epic Games, has become well-known not only for its compelling gameplay and memorable dances, but also for its share of humorous bugs and errors. While the devs at Epic work hard to eliminate such problems, occasionally they result in hilarious or endearing additions to the gameplay.

Over the course of several years, players have exploited and embraced bugs spanning from the Double Pump Meta to the XP Glitch maps in Creative mode to their advantage during gameplay. Nonetheless, as of Chapter 4 Season 4, the game is still rife with exploits for players to discover and use to their advantage.

Epic Games You need to locate Vending Machines to perform the trick.

One such player has discovered an amusing trick in the game that allows them to become rich more quickly than ever before by stacking up on large quantities of gold bars all at once, using only one item from the loot pool and pure luck during a Battle Royale match. Here is how the trick works and how you can effortlessly utilize it in-game.

Fortnite player shows unique trick to gather gold bars faster

ItsThatGoatBoy, a Fortnite player, has posted a gameplay clip on the FortniteBR Subreddit in which he demonstrates a unique technique for farming large quantities of gold bars during a Battle Royale match. In this exploit, the user throws Shield Breaker EMP grenades at multiple Vending Machines on the island that spawn from Rift Encounters.

Each of the four machines spawns a stack of gold bars for the player to collect as soon as the EMP is thrown at them. After throwing multiple EMP grenades at the vending machines, the player was able to obtain more than 2,000 gold bars, which is a quicker method than breaking stacks of gold bars in a vault.

So in order to perform this trick, all you need to carry are multiple Shield Breaker EMP items that can be acquired from Heist Bags or Loot Chests and find any vending machine on the island to use it at. As of now, there’s no limit to how many gold bars a machine can grant so it’s safe to say you can try it with as many EMPs as you can.

Upon seeing this exploit, a number of players on the subreddit deemed it to be the “most satisfying glitch” in the game. In addition, a few of them mentioned how this saves them time and makes them wealthier than ever before, thereby granting them considerable amounts of gold bars.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get gold bars faster in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4!

In the meantime, though, we’ve got plenty of tips and tricks available to help you out in the new season, so make sure to check out our guide content:

