How to get Wood Stake Shotgun in Fortnite

Fortnite’s Halloween-themed Fortnitemares event brings the Wood Stake Shotgun to the game as a brand-new weapon, so here’s how to find and use it.

Fortnite’s yearly fan-favorite event Fortnitemares has rejoined the Battle Royale to help players celebrate the spooky festivities which started on October 10th.

Epic Games’ annual update provides fans with a fresh new wave of Halloween-themed in-game quests, cosmetics, rewards, LTM modes, and more.

The event has also brought along a wide range of classic and new weapons to the game, including the iconic Pumpkin Launcher which has been a part of every Fortnitemares.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, one of the most exciting weapons to be added this year is the Wood Stake Shotgun to aid you in taking down this season’s boss Vampire Kado Thorne.

Here’s a complete guide to show you the best way to find and use the Wood Stake Shotgun in Fortnite.

Epic Games

Where to find Wood Stake Shotgun in Fortnite

The Wood Stake Shotgun can be found as floor loot and in containers such as chests and Holo Chests around the island.

It is not only unique in appearance but also shoots wooden stakes instead of the usual shotgun pellets.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

How to use Wood Stake Shotgun in Fortnite

Once you get your hands on a Wood Stake Shotgun, you will soon realize you can use it as you would any other shotgun to take down your enemies.

Article continues after ad

The gun has proven to be effective at close range similar to any shotgun. Although it was designed to defeat vampires whose weakness is wooden stakes, it is also effective against enemy players.

The stats for the shotgun shows that it certainly packs a punch in terms of damage, with a mag size of 4 shots. So, look out and make every shot count. If you’re lucky to find a Mythic version called the High Stakes’ Shotgun, every stat gets a boost apart from the fire rate and magazine which still remains the same.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about where to get the Wood Stake Shotgun in Fortnite!

Article continues after ad

We’ve also got plenty of tips and tricks available to help you out in the new season, so make sure to check out our guide content:

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins

Article continues after ad