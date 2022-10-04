How to complete Bytes Quests in Fortnite & unlock The Nothing’s Gift pickaxe styles

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

Bytes Quests have finally arrived in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, so we’ve got details of all the challenges and how to complete them right here.

As well as the usual weekly challenges and the story-related Paradise Quests, the current season of Fortnite also features a hidden set of challenges known as the Bytes Quests.

These challenges were released after the v22.10 update went live and completing them will unlock up to seven new alt styles for The Nothing’s Gift pickaxe, which can be found on Page 2 of the Battle Pass.

Below, you’ll find all the details you need to complete the Bytes Quests in Fortnite.

Epic Games

How to unlock the Bytes Quests in Fortnite

You can get access to the Bytes Quests by unlocking The Nothing’s Gift pickaxe. This cosmetic can be found on Page 2 of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass.

Once you’ve unlocked this pickaxe you’ll automatically gain access to the Bytes Quests, which can be viewed on the Quests Page at any time.

All Bytes Quests in Fortnite

Here are all of the Bytes Quests currently available in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4:

Tune the TV while wearing the Bytes Outfit (1)

Damage opponents with EvoChrome Weapons (2500)

Drive distance in Chromed Vehicles

Pass through Chromed Structures in different Named Locations

Search Chromed Chests

Deal damage to Chromed Wildlife

Eliminate opponents at a Chromed Named Location

Chrome opponents

Completing each of these quests will reward you with a new alt style for The Nothing’s Gift pickaxe.

How to complete the Bytes Quests in Fortnite

The most important thing to note about the Bytes Quests is that you need to be wearing the Bytes skin to complete the first challenge. It doesn’t seem like you need to wear it for the rest of the quests, but it might be worth wearing it anyway just in case.

Damaging opponents with EvoChrome Weapons requires either the EvoChrome Shotgun or the EvoChrome Burst Rifle. The best way to get these is by searching Chrome Chests at Chrome-covered locations like Lustrous Lagoon or Shimmering Shrine.

When it comes to driving in Chromed Vehicles, dealing damage to Chromed Wildlife, passing through Chromed Structures, or Chrome-ing opponents in the game, you can simply throw a Chrome Splash onto your target to help you complete these challenges.

That’s everything you need to know about the Bytes Quests! While you’re here, check out some more Fortnite guides below:

All leaked skins and cosmetics | All Exotic weapon locations | Paradise Quests guide | Split-screen guide | How to level up fast | How to get free skins | Best weapons ranked | Best Deathrun map codes | Where to find all NPCs | Best Fortnite skins | Rarest skins in Fortnite