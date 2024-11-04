How to get free Midas-inspired Golden Scythe Pickaxe in Fortnite

Fortnite’s Midas-inspired Golden Scythe Pickaxe is one of the free rewards you can obtain in Chapter 2 Remix and here’s how to unlock it.

Fortnite’s Remix Chapter 2 didn’t just bring back classic POIs to the Battle Royale island but also some of the fan favorite characters with a twist. Among them is Meowdas, who is essentially a mix of both Meowscles the cat and Midas.

Whether you’re a fan of both characters or just love collecting cosmetics, you wouldn’t want to miss out on the new Midas-inspired Golden Scythe Pickaxe reward.

The Golden Scythe Pickaxe is perfect for pairing with a variety of sophisticated skins. Here’s how to unlock it in Chapter 2 Remix.

How to unlock the free Golden Scythe Pickaxe in Fortnite

epic games / dexerto A closer look at the Midas-inspired Golden Scythe Pickaxe in the game.

To unlock the Golden Scythe Pickaxe for free, you’ll need to earn a total of 140,000 XP in any Fortnite mode. This means that any progress you’ve made outside the Battle Royale, such as Festival, LEGO, and others, will still count toward the XP progress.

It’s a pretty straightforward requirement, though if you want a quick way to get it, you can always resort to completing your Story and Weekly Challenges whenever you can.

A lot of the challenges can give you 25,000 XP each. Many of them are also pretty simple, such as traveling distance while sprinting, collecting weapons from eliminated players, and so on.

While you do these quests, ideally, you’ll also want to stay alive as long as possible and visit as many points as you can, as you also get XP when unlocking a new location. Assuming you prioritize completing your quests, you should be able to obtain this Pickaxe in just a few games.

Will the Pickaxe be available in the Item Shop?

Dexerto / Epic Games Meowdas can be found at his The Yacht POI in Chapter 2 Remix.

Whether or not the Pickaxe will be added to the Item Shop is unknown. However, since Fortnite’s official blog post stated that the limited-time quests will only be available before November 11 at 12 AM ET, it’s safe to assume that this reward would only be around for a limited time.

While that’s the case, there’s always a possibility it may eventually end up in the Item Shop after some time. After all, some of the free rewards in Fortnite have returned to the Shop. In the case of this Pickaxe, we’ll just have to wait until there’s more information from Epic.

That sums up how you can unlock the Golden Scythe Pickaxe for free. While you’re here, make sure to familiarize yourself with some of the new weapons, such as Snoop Dogg’s Drum Gun, Meowdas’ Peow Peow Mythic Rifle, and TNTina’s Ka-Boom Bow Mythic to give you the upper hand in the Battle Royale.