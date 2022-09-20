All Fortnite Paradise Quests in Chapter 3 Season 4

Paradise Quests have arrived in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, giving players another way to earn XP and level up their Battle Pass. Here are all of the challenges available so far.

Completing your Daily Quests and Weekly Quests has always been the best way to earn XP and unlock all the skins in the Battle Pass. But if you’re looking for even more XP, then Paradise Quests are exactly what you need.

These story-related challenges will evolve throughout Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 and completing them will not only earn you loads of XP but also help you discover the story behind the Chrome that’s taken over the Island.

Epic Games

Fortnite Paradise Quests Part 1

Play matches (3)

Prepare for Jones’s call on your next Bus Ride (1)

Reboot a Computer at Seven Outpost II, V, or Synapse Station (1)

Establish a Device Uplink near the Reality Tree (1)

Visit an odd Reality Tree Root (1)

Use the Device to record the bizarre sound at a Reality Tree Root (1)

Start a match to obtain orders (1)

Use a computer at a Seven Research Lab to decode the recording (1)

Start a match to obtain orders (1)

Destroy a car or truck to collect Electronic Parts (3)

Place all the parts of the translator setup near a Reality Tree Root (1)

Start a match to obtain orders (1)

Talk to Blackheart about The Scientist’s notes (1)

Find and dig up The Scientist’s stolen research notes (1)

Eliminate an opponent with an EvoChrome Weapon (1)

Phase through Chrome structures (3)

Destroy Chrome objects, then collect Chrome Anomalies (5)

Start a match to obtain orders (1)

Place the Chrome Anomaly in the test chamber at a Research Lab (1)

Approach the Control Panel and hit the red buttons as they appear (1)

Start a match to obtain orders (1)

Collect battle plans from a bunker (1)

Start a match to obtain orders (1)

Assist in defeating The Herald (1)

Start a match to obtain orders (1)

Land on the Island (1)

When will Part 2 of the Paradise Quests be released?

There’s currently no release date for Part 2 of the Paradise Quests in Fortnite, although based on the release schedule of the Vibin’ Quests last season, we’d expect them to be added in a week or two.

We’ll keep this page updated as soon as a Part 2 release date is confirmed and we’ll also add details of new Paradise Quests when they get added to the game.

