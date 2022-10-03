Fortnite update 22.10 early patch notes: Downtime details, Super Styles, new weapon

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

The first mid-season update of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is upon us, so we’ve put together the early patch notes so you can see what features are coming in the 22.10 update.

Now that the dust has settled after the launch of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, Epic Games have the season’s first patch, officially known as version 22.10, lined up and ready to go.

As well as vaulting the Boogie Bomb, this update will feature the release of the Battle Pass Super Styles and potentially a new weapon known as the Explosive Goo Gun.

Check out the early patch notes for Fortnite update 22.10 below.

Downtime for the Fortnite 22.10 update is expected to begin on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at around 1 AM PT / 4 AM ET / 9 AM BST.

We don’t know how long downtime will last but based on previous mid-season updates it will probably be somewhere between one and two hours.

Fortnite update 22.10 early patch notes

This season’s Super Styles will arrive

If you’ve already unlocked your favorite skins in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass, you’ll be glad to know that this season’s Super Styles are being added to the game with the 22.10 update.

We don’t know which skin will get Super Styles – or what they’ll look like – but we’ll keep you updated as soon as they’ve been released. They’re currently scheduled for Thursday, October 6.

Bytes’ Dark Bargains Quests will be unlocked

Anyone who’s unlocked Bytes’ Pickaxe, The Nothing’s Gift, has probably noticed that there’s a series of Dark Bargains Quests to complete in order to unlock extra styles for the cosmetic.

While these quests have been unavailable so far, they’re expected to be released on Thursday, October 6, 2022, so you’ll be able to get those extra styles very soon!

Will the Explosive Goo Gun be released?

A brand new weapon known as the Explosive Goo Gun was shown off in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 trailer, but it wasn’t in the loot pool at launch, which left some players wondering where it was.

Leakers have predicted that the Explosive Goo Gun will be added with the 22.10 update, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed!

The Boogie Bomb is getting vaulted

You might have been surprised to see the Boogie Bomb remain after the new season launched, but it’s not sticking around for long as Epic Games have confirmed it’s being vaulted with the 22.10 update.

Fortnite update 22.10 bug fixes

There are quite a few bug fixes that will be shipped with the 22.10 update. You might not always notice them, but they’re essential to keeping the game running smoothly for everyone.

Here are all of the bug fixes to expect:

Hair is clipping through headwear on several outfits.

VFX can persist after being eliminated in the vortex.

Players getting stuck when phasing through Chrome areas at Herald’s Sanctum.

Sliding can cause flashing colors to appear while pointing the camera downwards.

Some trees under the Chrome effect look angular.

Storm notifications may appear lower than normal.

Items spawned via the Item Placer are not counted by the Player Tracker in Creative.

Trap tiles may not disable when building over them in Save The World.

The keyboard may not pop up for some GeForce NOW players on iOS.

The “Reset to last saved position” button in the HUD Layout Tool does not return all buttons to the last saved position.

That’s everything we know about Fortnite update 22.10 so far! We’ll keep this page updated when more details are confirmed, so check back soon and visit our Fortnite page for the latest news.