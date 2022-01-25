Fortnite Pizza Party locations: Where to find pizza slices & what they do

The Pizza Party is a brand new item in Fortnite Chapter 3 that lets players share out pizza slices among their teammates. Here’s where to find a Pizza Party and how to use it.

Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 1 may have just unleashed the adorable wild Klombo dinosaur onto the island (as well as another League of Legends crossover), but there’s still plenty more content to come.

Up next is the Pizza Party item, which can boost all of your team to (almost) full Health and Shield. You’ll also need to ‘take pizza slices’ to complete a weekly challenge, so it’s worth knowing where to find them.

But what does a Pizza Party actually do? And where can you find one? Well, we’re about to explain.

Where to find a Pizza Party in Fortnite Chapter 3

The easiest way to find a Pizza Party is to go directly to Tomatohead, who sells the item for 50 Gold Bars. You can find this classic NPC at the Pizza Pit restaurant in the newly-returned Tilted Towers.

We’ve marked Tomatohead’s location on the Fortnite map below:

You can also find a Pizza Party by searching Chests and Supply Drops or destroying Loot Llamas. If you’re especially lucky, you might find one lying around as floor loot, although this is less likely.

If you’re looking to complete a challenge involving Pizza Party, we’d recommend just going straight to Tomatohead and spending some Gold Bars, as you’re guaranteed to get one that way.

How to take a pizza slice in Fortnite

One of Fortnite’s weekly challenges requires you to ‘take a pizza slice from a Pizza Party’. This is as simple as aiming and throwing a Pizza Party down onto the ground, just like how you’d throw a grenade.

Approach the Pizza Party and press the ‘take’ button (not the ‘consume’ button) to add a pizza slice to your inventory. You can stock two pizza slices in each slot and eating them will recover your Health and Shield.

Once you’ve thrown a Pizza Party on the ground, you can’t pick it back up, so make sure you use it at the right time. If there are opponents nearby, you might not get to use it – and they could steal your pizza!

On a final note, pizza slices can restore 100 Health but they will only recover up to 50 Shield, so maybe leave some behind for your teammates if you’ve already recovered as much Shield as you can.

Can you feed a Pizza Party to a Klombo in Fortnite?

Yes, you can feed pizza to a Klomobs! Simply throw a Pizza Party near one of them and it will suck it up just like any other food item. It will then sneeze out something useful, so wait around for that.

As always, though, a Klombo’s favorite food is a Klomberry, so it might be worth sticking to those instead of wasting a useful healing item like the Pizza Party – especially as you don’t know what you’ll get in return.

That’s everything you need to know about the Pizza Party and pizza slices! For more news, leaks, and guides, visit our Fortnite home page.