Fortnite update 26.10 patch notes: My Hero Academia crossover, new augments & more

With the recent launch of Chapter 4 Season 4, the latest 26.10 patch introduces the first significant Fortnite update of the season and yet another crossover with My Hero Academia, this time bringing additional characters from the anime and a brand-new mythic item. The update also adds a large quantity of new content that raises the consequences for players who commit heists on the island as a Last Resort.

In addition to the announced collaboration, the game also unvaults a number of items, adds new augments, and enables the super level styles for the Battle Pass.

Read the patch notes for the 26.10 Fortnite update.

Epic Games

Fortnite update v26.10 was released on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 3 AM PT / 5 AM ET / 11 AM BST.

Downtime for this update has ended and the servers are now live, so you can jump back in whenever you want!

My Hero Academia crossover returns with new skins

The My Hero Academia crossover has been reintroduced into Fortnite, with new characters entering the island. The announcement was made via a teaser on the official Fortnite X page, which depicts the new skins in their complete splendor as well as a new mythic item.

In-game skins of Shoto Todoroki, Eijiro Kirishima, and Mina Ashido have been released in the Item Shop, accompanied by cosmetics such as a Back Bling, Pickaxe, Glider, and Emote. The most intriguing addition to the collaboration, however, is a new Mythic item known as The Ice Wall, which shields you from all incoming enemy fire.

The mythic is now available in the game’s loot pool, and to much surprise, the Deku’s Smash mythic is also back. Alongside these additions, a new questline tailored to the My Hero Academia collaboration is now active in the game, which, upon completion, rewards players with a substantial amount of XP to help them level up more quickly across their Battle Pass.

Birthday Quests / Items

It’s September, which means it’s the birthday month of Fortnite Battle Royale, which was released on September 26, 2017. This update introduces the yearly Birthday Quests, which can be completed for free to obtain cosmetic items such as Spray, Pickaxe, and Back Bling.

The birthday cosmetics are usually centered around a cake with a number of candles on it, representing the game’s age. In addition, players will receive a bunch of XP through special quests, which will speed up their leveling across their Battle Pass.

New augments

Each Fortnite update adds new augments to the island, altering the gameplay dynamics for players. With the release of update 26.10, two new augments that grant certain items and abilities have been added to the game.

The newly added Reckless SMG Reload augment reloads your SMG quicker with an empty clip and the Game Time Reality Augment grants players with a Pizza Party consumable and Chug Splash to heal on the go. In addition, a new augment called Jump Balloon will soon be added to the game that will grant players balloons when they jump.

Super Level Styles revealed

The super level styles for the Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass have been revealed, bringing three new cosmetic skin styles that players will be able to acquire once they reach page 3 of Bonus Rewards after surpassing level 100.

These three styles are known as Heisted Jade (Green), Lost Amethyst (Purple), and Yellow Diamond (Gold), and they are now available for five Battle Pass outfits. This group consists of Kado Thorne, Piper Pace, Fish Thicc, Mae, and Antonia.

New skins

In addition, an array of new skins have been introduced to the game files and will soon be available in the Fortnite Item Shop. These will be available individually as well as in bundles that users must pay real money to acquire.

Among the forthcoming skins is a new pack known as the High Stakes Club Pack. It includes a new variant of the Joni The Red skin, renamed Joni The Scarlet, and additional vampire-themed skins.

Several items and weapons were vaulted and unvaulted in competitive as part of minor hotfixes that were implemented with the current patch. Here are those changes:

The Ice Wall, Deku Smash, and All Might Supply Drop are not included in tournaments.

The Beautiful ‘Bow Emoticon is now back in owners’ Lockers.

Spending Bars by rerolling Reality Augments will now progress the Quests for the Caper and Alias Outfits.

Swapping weapons while interacting with a Vault Display Case will no longer cause the display case to become impossible to interact with.

Survivor Medal progress goals will no longer get stuck at 9/10.

On PC, players will no longer stop auto-running when alt-tabbing out of Fortnite.

Gyro controls are no longer reversed on Android.

Slap Juice has now been vaulted.

That’s everything you need to know about Fortnite update 26.10! Make sure you check out our Fortnite page for the latest news and guides.