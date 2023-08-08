Fortnite Jujutsu Kaisen Mythics: How to get Hollow Purple or Straw Doll Technique

Fortnite patch 25.30 added Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, and Satoru skins to the game, thanks to a crossover with the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series. The crossover also introduced Hollow Purple and Straw Doll Technique to the game as new mythic items. Here’s how you can get them easily in Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 received a brand-new 25.30 content update on August 8, 2023, which introduced the popular anime Jujutsu Kaisen to the island. The update adds Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, and Satoru to the game as Item Shop skins and as free cosmetic rewards.

The crossover introduces a new Break The Curse! event that includes a mini-battle pass and quests to complete, similar to the Find The Force questline in which players can earn free cosmetic rewards. You can, however, use two new, overpowered mythic items to complete these objectives more quickly.

The newly added Hollow Purple and Straw Doll Techniques are mythic items that are readily available across the island and inflict significant damage to enemies when used on them. If you’re pondering how to acquire one in the game, we have a helpful guide for you right here.

Epic Games The new mythic items are readily available across the island.

How to get Hollow Purple and Straw Doll Technique mythic items in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Hollow Purple and Straw Doll Technique (inspired by the popular anime Jujutsu Kaisen) are two mythic weapons that can be readily found as floor loot and claimed from Cursed Loot Llamas roaming the island in Fortnite Battle Royale. The items are only available in mythic rarity and can discharge up to three blast projectiles before requiring a cooldown.

The Hollow Purple fires a massive power ball at the enemy, destroying nearby structures and inflicting damage over time. In contrast, the Straw Doll Technique launches explosive nails at foes with the precision of a marksman rifle. On impact, the nails deliver blast damage to all nearby enemies and structures.

Epic Games The mythic items deal some serious blast damage to enemies over time.

Locating a Cursed Loot Llama would be a better way to acquire mythic items, given that you can readily find them randomly on the island. These llamas spawn at random across the island; when you see one on your mini-map or in front of you, approach it and deal damage as it tries to flee until it is defeated and breaks open, revealing mythic loot.

While some players are quite critical of the item’s efficacy against long-range enemies, it can be quite lethal in a Builds match, easily destroying enemy structures and inflicting significant damage on them.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about how to get Hollow Purple and Straw Doll Technique mythic items in Fortnite.

