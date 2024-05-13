Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260: Release date & spoiler speculation

Jujutsu Kaisen recently featured a tragic death as well as the return of another fan-favorite character — so here’s the release date and possible spoilers for Chapter 260.

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Battle of the Strongest went downhill as soon as Sukuna overused his Binding Vows. He used an incomplete Domain Expansion as well as his Fire Technique, Divine Flames. Sukuna trapped everyone before launching his fire attack.

As expected, tragedies were unavoidable. Even though Mei Mei and Todo had already planned to rescue the sorcerers, Todo couldn’t save Yuji and Choso on time. However, being the protective older brother he is, Choso doesn’t hesitate to sacrifice himself for Yuji.

Aoi Todo returns for the first time since the Shibuya Incident Arc. He is able to use his Boogie Woogie, which is why he can lend the sorcerers a hand.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 will be released on May 18, 2024 at 7am PT on Viz and Manga Plus. You can read the latest chapters for free on Manga Plus.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 release global timezones are below:

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 spoilers

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 will likely feature Yuji and Todo fighting against Sukuna. Chapter 259 has already teased the fight between them. Additionally, we might also learn more about the sorcerers’ plans. The story has been unraveling everything with flashbacks throughout the entire fight.

For now, the series has revealed that Todo and Mei Mei hid their plan from Yuji in case he subconsciously lets Sukuna find out about it. However, there might be more going on behind this back. The fight is still far from over, and it appears no one else died from Divine Flames except Sukuna.

Although the King of Curses is still standing strong, there’s a price to pay for all those Binding Vows. He’s powerful enough to use so many of them, but that cannot be without consequences. The series has shown incredible fights every time Yuji and Todo have teamed up. Hence, this time won’t be any different.

Spoilers will be out a few days before the official release date. We will update this space once we have more information about the upcoming chapter.

