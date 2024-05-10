Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 makes fans question Gojo and Sukuna’s fight

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 reveals a specific detail about Sukuna’s fire technique that has fans questioning the result of his fight against Gojo.

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently in the middle of the Shinjuku Showdown Arc. After fighting so many opponents, it seems like Sukuna is unbeatable, especially after he killed another beloved character. However, there’s only one character who could actually beat Sukuna: Satoru Gojo.

Gojo and Sukuna’s fight was the longest in the series. However, Sukuna had one extra advantage in that fight: the Ten Shadows Technique of Megumi. It allowed him to use Mahoraga, and it was thanks to the Shikigami that Sukuna overcame Gojo’s Infinity and ultimately won.

There have been many discussions ever since questioning whether Sukuna would’ve won if not for Mahoraga. However, it has been mentioned that Sukuna had more in his arsenal than he revealed. It was possibly a hint at Sukuna’s devastatingly powerful fire technique.

During Gojo and Sukuna’s fight, many wondered why Sukuna didn’t use his fire technique. The technique was powerful enough to kill Jogo and Mahoraga in one shot and it definitely would’ve helped him against Gojo.

But Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 revealed that Sukuna didn’t use the fire technique against Gojo… because he couldn’t. The fire technique, initially known as Fuga and now officially called Kamino, uses the dust caused by the Malevolent Shrine as ingredients and the fire as the “hearth” to “cook” them.

During Gojo and Sukuna’s fight, Sukuna had to change his domain’s barrier many times to counter Gojo’s Unlimited Void. Since Gojo made his domain at the size of a ball, Sukuna had to do it too and couldn’t produce enough dust to properly use Kamino.

This means Sukuna didn’t really have all that much going for him if it wasn’t for the Ten Shadows Technique. If he didn’t have Mahoraga, he wouldn’t be able to bypass Infinity and he also didn’t have anything that could counter the firepower of Hollow Purple.

On the other hand, Gojo was at a major disadvantage because of Mahoraha. He couldn’t use his Red and Blue techniques enough times to not let Mahoraga adapt to it. His Infinity was also rendered useless because of the Shikigami.

Jujustu Kaisen fans are also certain Gojo and Sukuna’s fight would’ve gone differently if not for Mahoraga. Speaking on this, a Reddit user wrote, “’He can win in the doma-‘ he would’ve died in the battle without 10S. Win? He’d be lucky to not get hit by Unlimited Void and get assassinated.”

Another user joined the discussion, “Well with Fuga confirmed now to not be possible or useful during gojos fight. Without Mahoraga, Sukuna wouldn’t figure out a work around the infinity.”

A third fan added, “Also something to note that I haven’t seen mentioned is that Gojo was trying not to use red and blue too much because he didn’t want Mahoraga to adapt to it.”

The discussion on Gojo and Sukuna's fight may never end in the Jujutsu Kaisen community.